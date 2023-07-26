Teledyne e2v Space Imaging appoints iMAGE S as Italian distributor

Chelmsford, UK, July 26, 2023 – Teledyne e2v Space Imaging, part of Teledyne Technologies, is pleased to announce that it has formally appointed iMAGE S as its Italian distributor with the objective of increasing its market share in Italy.

Headquartered in the region of Lombardia, Italy, iMAGE S was founded in 1994 as a point of reference for the industry of vision systems for applications in machine vision, artificial intelligence, industry 4.0 and the geospatial sector, offering to its customers the best skills and the most innovative technologies in the field.

Together, Teledyne e2v Space Imaging and iMAGE S will be working on joint Earth Observation programmes and scientific and exploration missions with the European Space Agency (ESA), Agenzia Spaziale Italiana (ASI), and privately operated commercial space programmes (new space).

Mark Bown, Head of Business Development for Europe, said:

“Working with iMAGE S we will grow our footprint throughout Italy and work together on upcoming Italian missions. The iMAGE S team will become an extension of the Teledyne e2v Space Imaging team.”

The partnership has recently marked an important milestone with the signature of a supply contract of high-performance CCD-on-CMOS image sensors for an important Earth Observation mission in Italy.

Teledyne e2v Space Imaging continues to grow its European team to provide space imaging solutions for European government and institutional collective projects.

Marco Diani, CEO, iMAGE S, added:

“We are proud of this new partnership with another company in the Teledyne group. We have been working with Teledyne DALSA since 1995 and together we have grown from strength to strength, delivering successfully to our strong portfolio of customers. With Teledyne e2v Space Imaging, we are sure that we will rise to the new challenges of the space economy.”

Teledyne e2v is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group. Their leading-edge devices enable customer innovations through access to state-of-the-art technologies, driving the next generation of systems, in signal chain semiconductor devices, full spectrum imaging and high-power radio frequency solutions. Teledyne e2v engineers have led on ground-breaking improvements in cancer radiotherapy systems, ultra-high reliability in critical electronic systems, observing the effects of climate change from space and imaging planetary exploration in our solar system.

For more information, visit https://www.teledyne-e2v.com

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne Technologies [TDY] umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit https://www.teledyneimaging.com/








