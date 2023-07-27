Startup ‘Own A Piece of Colorado’ acquires 280-acres, Files to Prepare 40-Acre Lots for ‘Freedom Sale’
OAPOC wants to ensure that the lot of land that you are buying has the viability to be developed into the dream home or commercial business of your dreams.”ALAMOSA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- - Own A Piece of Colorado (OAPOC) has closed its acquisition of a 280-acre parcel of land within Saguache County, CO – bordering U.S. Highway 285 and featuring both electricity and cable internet on both sides.
— Sam Putnam, VP of Finance at OAPOC
- The startup has already surveyed and filed to split off four lots from its total of 720-acres across the San Luis Valley. The first four lots of 40-acres each are going on sale starting July 12th, 2023
- The ‘Freedom Sale’ will include financing options that allow buyers to purchase with 0% down or 50% down with no credit check to commemorate the 4th of July Independence Day – and will last until the end of July.
Own A Piece of Colorado (‘OAPOC’) has successfully closed on its acquisition of a 280-acre parcel of land that it plans to divide into smaller tracts to offer their clients. Seeking to promote access to land by finding “the best quality land to fit your plans” and educating prospective buyers on the intricacies of buying land in the scenic San Luis Valley of Colorado.
Being released on July 12th, OAPOC will hold a “Freedom Sale” and launch the first four lots in honor of the United States' Independence Day of 4th of July. Their strategy is to release four carefully curated lots – and offer cash discounts on the initial land launch. The intention is to promote the 40-acre lots along with the feeling of ‘freedom’ that comes from buying a lot without building restrictions, HOAs, or even neighbors! Saguache County has risen to fame as the last county in Colorado that does not have any building codes.
Compared to other urban markets like Miami or New York, the average price of an unimproved acre of land can range anywhere from $500,000 to upwards of $3M per acre for waterfront properties. “In essence, you only need the land in the SLV to increase by $1,000 per acre average to double your investment...whereas urban areas would need to see an increase of at least $500,000 on average to achieve a similar return on investment as that of Colorado land” said William Zalaquett, spokesperson for the Zalaquett Group – an OAPOC strategic partner.
Sam Putnam, VP of Finance at OAPOC, says that one of ther main competitive advantages is the education piece. They are including 2 hours of consulting with EVERY lot sold – doesn't matter. It is common for prospective buyers to shy away from purchasing land due to the lack of clear information in land listings of rural areas. “When we help people, one of our main objectives is to educate them as well. It is not easy to consider all the details when you’re doing it for the first time – especially when it comes to land value including water right, permits, electricity, zoning, etc.” explains Sam. He explained further that OAPOC “wants to ensure that the lot of land that you are buying has the viability to be developed into the dream home or commercial business of your dreams.”
Those interested will be able to enjoy 3 types of financing options: the usual 5% discount for those who pay cash will double to 10% during the ‘Freedom Sale’; and those using the ‘50% down payment’ financing option will be able to get the “Utility Consulting” premium package at no added cost. American citizens or residents with a Social Security will be able to apply for financing and get offers from lenders to buy land with zero downpayment and even promotional 0% APR via OAPOC’s strategic finance partner, Enhancify. www.ownapieceofcolorado.com/enhancify. The benefit for investors and residential owners is the stability that land has had in terms of value with recent years showing a momentum in capital appreciation of land.
Architect, Katia Jadue, explains, “All the lots are certified ready-to-build, but also were carefully designed when being divided. Most developers only use engineers to map out the land divisions, but we took our time to have our architectural team make the design” she asserts, especially taking into consideration the proximity of many cities and attractions including Denver, Alburqurque, the Great Sand Dunes, the Royal Gorge, and more.
Own a Piece of Colorado is excited to partner with the Zalaquett Group, a real estate consultancy firm from Florida with over two decades of experience helping international and out-of-state clients buy land and develop it The next release of lots of land will happen in September. Updates and information on packages and offers will be available at www.ownapieceofcolorado.com and you can also e-mail them directly at gamal@zalaquettgroup.com or text them (WhatsApp) at +1.732.239.3758.
