Veteran-Owned Jeweler Transforms Tanks into Unique Wedding Rings
Alpine Rings, a veteran-owned jeweler announces the launch of their Military Legacy Collection featuring rings crafted from Tanks, Aircraft, and M16'sCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Rings, a veteran-owned jeweler known for their unique men's wedding bands, proudly announces the launch of their Military Legacy Collection. This groundbreaking new collection features wedding bands crafted from authentic Army Tanks, Military Ammunition, and Air Force Bomber Aircraft, bringing an unparalleled sense of history and patriotism to their customer's ring finger.
Each ring is hand made in the USA, and boasts an authentic connection to the US Military, utilizing materials that have served in our country's national defense. From the rugged M1 Abrams Battle Tank to actual rounds fired from standard issue M16 Rifle, these rings embody the resilience and strength that military personnel exemplify daily. They also designed a ring that features part of a B-52 Bomber, a nod to the CEO's own service in the Air Force.
Alpine Rings takes great pride in offering a diverse range of styles and designs within their Military Legacy Collection. One of their featured rings is called The Liberator, an awe-inspiring wedding band made from the tank barrel of the legendary M1 Abrams Battle Tank. The Liberator stands as a testament to the indomitable American spirit and serves as a perfect symbol of the steadfast commitment of marriage. The Liberator can be purchased by visiting the link here: https://alpinerings.com/collections/military-legacy-collection/products/the-liberator
"We are honored to unveil our Military Legacy Collection, a tribute to the brave men and women of the US Military," said Tim Dobbs, Founder and CEO of Alpine Rings. "With each ring handcrafted using American materials from US Army tanks, ammunition, and military aircraft, we hope to convey a sense of gratitude and pride to those who have served and continue to serve our great country."
To explore these new rings and experience the awe-inspiring craftsmanship firsthand, visit their Military Legacy Collection: https://alpinerings.com/collections/military-legacy-collection. Here, visitors will find Alpine Rings' introductory collection of these rings that are available for purchase online and are shipped directly to customers from their shop in Charlotte, NC.
About Alpine Rings:
Alpine Rings is a veteran-owned jeweler specializing in selling unique wedding bands direct to customers through their website. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and quality, Alpine Rings has a lifetime warranty on their rings, ensuring that they will stand the test of time. As a proud supporter of the US Military, a portion of each sale is donated to Veteran Associations and organizations supporting veterans struggling with PTSD. Alpine Rings' Military Legacy Collection is a testament to the commitment and sacrifice made by those who serve in our nation's armed forces.
