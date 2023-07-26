521 Promo Introduces Custom Opoly Game Products And Services For Board Game Enthusiasts
From concept to completion, 521 Promo will guide customers through creating their custom games.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 521 Promo, a leading player in the board game industry, announces the launch of their new line of Custom Opoly Games. 521 Promo, with its expertise in the custom monopoly and property trading game industry, is poised to offer exceptional products and services to board game enthusiasts worldwide.
Known as "The Opoly People," 521 Promo offers a wide range of gaming solutions to cater to the unique needs of board game players. One key advantage of 521 Promo is its flexibility in order quantities. To accommodate various needs, they provide tailored pricing for quantities above 50. With the lowest minimum order in the US, starting at just one game, and the ability to produce 50,000+ games, 521 Promo ensures that small-scale and large-scale projects receive the attention they deserve.
At 521 Promo, The Opoly People understand the passion and creativity that goes into designing custom board games. Whether it's a town fundraiser, a corporate gift or giveaway, or a personalized family Opoly game, their expert team is ready to assist clients in every step, from concept to completion.
Designing a custom game can be daunting, especially for those without a graphic artist or marketing department. However, 521 Promo's team of experienced professionals is ready to lend a helping hand. They offer full game templates for all aspects of the game. They can collaborate closely with clients to ensure the creation of a visually stunning custom Opoly game that resonates with their target audience.
The comprehensive Custom Opoly Game package includes a box top and bottom, board, tray insert, money in seven denominations, 28 property cards, two sets of 15 game cards, playing pieces, condos and mansions, two dice, and an instruction sheet. Each game comes with a shrink-wrapped package for optimal presentation. Clients can also upgrade to pewter pieces, adding a touch of elegance to their custom game.
521 Promo has established partnerships with a reliable fulfillment center and a trusted board game distributor to streamline fulfillment and distribution. This collaborative approach helps clients navigate the post-production stages, ensuring their games reach the market efficiently and effectively.
"We are thrilled to offer our Custom Opoly Game services to board game enthusiasts," said the spokesperson for 521 Promo. "With our expertise and commitment to quality, we strive to make our client's dreams a reality. Whether it's a custom board game, dice, or card game, we are here to design and manufacture the perfect product to meet their needs."
About 521 Promo:
With over ten years of experience, 521 Promo is a trusted provider of custom board game solutions. They specialize in creating Custom Opoly Games, custom board games, dice, and card games. Committed to client satisfaction, 521 Promo guides clients through the entire process, from concept development to manufacturing and distribution.
