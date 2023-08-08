Rigaku Relocates Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters as Business Expands
Photo from the RAPP (Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE LTD) office opening including Jun Kawakami (second from left) and Adam Chong (third from left).
To allow for projected growth and expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE LTD (RAPP), Rigaku's regional headquarters has relocated.
We are thrilled to be relocating RAPP, as the larger office will provide the foundation for our new growth initiatives going forward in the Asia-Pacific region.”TOKYO, JAPAN, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rigaku Holdings Corporation in Japan (Rigaku) announced the relocation and expansion of its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters, “Rigaku Asia Pacific PTE LTD (RAPP),” in Singapore to advance RAPP’s operations and growth.
— Jun Kawakami, CEO of Rigaku Holdings Corp.
Wholly owned by Rigaku, RAPP was incorporated in 2015 to manage sales and customer support of Rigaku’s products in Southeast Asia, Oceania, Korea, Taiwan and South Asia, and has been constantly expanding its business since then.
The larger location will provide the necessary infrastructure for RAPP to interface and serve its growing user base in the region from a broad spectrum of industries, from government and academic institutions to industrial and applied accounts.
Jun Kawakami, President and Group CEO of Rigaku, commented, “We are thrilled to be relocating RAPP, as the larger office will provide the foundation for our new growth initiatives going forward in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in X-ray and thermal analysis for materials characterization. Moving into this new space is further validation of our great potential, and it will ensure the company is best positioned to continue delivering cutting-edge technologies and services to our customers in the region. The opening of this new facility is a great milestone. We are going to make Rigaku a truly global and well recognized technology company.”
The new office is in International Plaza, located in the heart of Singapore’s central business district. This convenient location allows RAPP to provide more efficient services to customers in a timely manner.
"Opening this new office affirms and demonstrates our continued commitment to better support our customers and partners in the region,” says Adam Chong, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of RAPP.
The new RAPP office address is 10 Anson Road, #22-04, International Plaza, Singapore
Sawa Himeno
Rigaku Holdings Corp
+81 90-6331-9843
prad@rigaku.co.jp
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube