Top Investment Banker and CEO of Asia Investment Capital Liu Erh Fei Visits IPIM to Explore New Opportunities for Trade Cooperation

MACAU, July 26 - CEO of Asia Investment Capital Liu Erh Fei, a top investment banker, led his delegation to visit Macao today (24 July) and met with the representatives of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). Both parties exchanged views on the latest updates of business environment and trade policies in Macao, and further explored opportunities for mutual co-operation.

A further highlight of financial factors

During the meeting, IPIM President Vincent U introduced the delegates to Macao’s development positioning of “One Center, One Platform, One Base”, the “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy and other information. Vincent U said that after the clear deployment of the key policies for such industrial layouts, the finance-themed MICE events held in Macao have increased significantly, so has the proportion of financial investment projects in Macao. Through the new development pattern of “industry+MICE”, the increasing exhibitions and conferences have boost exchanges in capital and technology, and further promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

New pattern of Macao-Hengqin synergistic development giving new vitality to MICE sector

Moreover, since the Overall Plan for the Construction of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin officially released in September 2021, the new pattern of Macao-Hengqin synergistic collaboration – “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing” has been gradually developed, along with the joint commitment of six local integrated resorts to invest over MOP 100 billion within a decade in projects related to leisure, culture, MICE and other fields, we have reasons to believe that Macao will enjoy a number of favorable conditions and factors in the future development.

Optimistic about Macao’s long-term development prospects

Liu Erh Fei said at the meeting that this trip gave them an opportunity to further understand and experience Macao’s latest developments, believing that various policy supports and relevant software and hardware facilities will help enrich Macao’s strengths and sharpen Macao’s competitive edge. They are optimistic about Macao’s long-term development prospects, hoping that the two sides will enhance mutual co-operation by building economic and trade exchange platforms as well as organising a wide range of economic and trade exchange activities, in pursuit of new development opportunities in Macao.

After the meeting, Liu Erh Fei and his delegation visited the Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform and the display centre “Macao Ideas”, where they learned about Macao’s positioning as the China-PSCs platform and the products of PSCs and Macao.