Alteration of Stamp Issue Plan 2023

MACAU, July 26 - The Stamp Issue Plan for the current year will be revised as follows:

  • Inclusion of new stamp themes

The new stamp issues, one with “Belt and Road Initiative” as the subject matter and the other titled “40th Walk for a Million”, will be included in the Issue Plan 2023 and will be launched on 7th September and 10th December 2023 respectively.

  • Alteration of stamp issue date

The issue date of the stamp issue “70th Macao Grand Prix” will be changed from 16th November to 9th November 2023.

