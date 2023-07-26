Alteration of Stamp Issue Plan 2023

MACAU, July 26 - The Stamp Issue Plan for the current year will be revised as follows:

Inclusion of new stamp themes

The new stamp issues, one with “Belt and Road Initiative” as the subject matter and the other titled “40th Walk for a Million”, will be included in the Issue Plan 2023 and will be launched on 7th September and 10th December 2023 respectively.

Alteration of stamp issue date

The issue date of the stamp issue “70th Macao Grand Prix” will be changed from 16th November to 9th November 2023.