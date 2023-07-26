Alteration of Stamp Issue Plan 2023
MACAU, July 26 - The Stamp Issue Plan for the current year will be revised as follows:
- Inclusion of new stamp themes
The new stamp issues, one with “Belt and Road Initiative” as the subject matter and the other titled “40th Walk for a Million”, will be included in the Issue Plan 2023 and will be launched on 7th September and 10th December 2023 respectively.
- Alteration of stamp issue date
The issue date of the stamp issue “70th Macao Grand Prix” will be changed from 16th November to 9th November 2023.