Tampa Bay Wave Receives $200,000 from JPMorgan Chase to Empower Black & Latina Women Entrepreneurs
Money will support Black & Latina Women Entrepreneurs in Tampa Bay Wave's Women of Wave CORE Program
JPMorgan Chase’s substantial commitment to our cause marks a transformative moment for Black and Latina women entrepreneurs in our community.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Wave is proud to announce that it has received a $200,000 commitment from JPMorgan Chase. Distributed over two years, the funds will support Black and Latina women to participate in the organization's Women of Wave CORE programming.
— Linda Olson, CEO Tampa Bay Wave
The Women of Wave CORE programming aims to empower female entrepreneurs by offering valuable resources and networking opportunities. The program helps to foster growth and development for businesses led by underrepresented women by connecting them with sponsors, mentors, and investors. The program includes CEO Roundtables, Lunch & Learns, VC Boot Camp, and SBIR/STTR Expertise, among other initiatives.
Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, passionately shared her enthusiasm, declaring, " JPMorgan Chase’s substantial commitment to our cause marks a transformative moment for Black and Latina women entrepreneurs in our community. This not only represents a powerful investment in their potential, but also stands as a testament to our shared belief in their ability to overcome barriers and redefine the entrepreneurial landscape. We eagerly anticipate the ripple effect this funding will generate, inspiring growth, innovation, and positive change for years to come."
“At JPMorgan Chase, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to help more people succeed in business,” said Maria Escorcia, vice president of Global Philanthropy for JPMorgan Chase. “Through the Tampa Bay Wave, we believe we can help Black and Latina entrepreneurs gain access to beneficial resources and opportunities, and therefore increase their chances of achieving their business goals. We are grateful to The Tampa Bay Wave for driving this work and look forward to sharing and celebrating the entrepreneurs’ stories of success.”
According to Pitch Book, Black and Latina women founders receive less than 3% of venture funding in the United States. Tampa Bay Wave is dedicated to bridging this gap by providing targeted support and resources. Thanks to the support from JPMorgan Chase, Tampa Bay Wave will be able to assist 30 companies that meet the criteria over the next two years. The first cohort of scholarship recipients includes four companies: Actuology, BDM Squared, Kivity, and Paieko Healthcare.
ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE:
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 460 tech startups thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals such as Michael and Korrine Fraser, as well as from partners such as A-LIGN, Bank of America, Encore Bank/STi, DeltaAirlines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, EY, Florida Blue, Florida Business Development Corporation, Florida Funders, Foley & Lardner, KnowBe4, Nielsen Foundation, Rays/Rowdies Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Trenam Law, Truist Foundation, and Vinik Family Foundation. Tampa Bay Wave is also a member of the Morrow (formerly Global Accelerator Network) network of accelerators. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org
