Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Announces Public Comment Period for Commonwealth’s BEAD Plan

Feedback will be gathered from July 26 through August 8 and used to help finalize the five-year action plan to ensure internet for all Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson announced that public input will be gathered from community members including residents, businesses, and organizations on the draft five-year action plan to expand internet access across the Commonwealth using $1.16 billion in funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) plan. The new online survey is available beginning today, July 26, through August 8.

Feedback submitted by community members will help focus and finalize the development of Pennsylvania’s BEAD plan. Extending and expanding access to broadband across Pennsylvania and making connection more reliable and affordable is a top priority of Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration.

“The Broadband Development Authority is looking for feedback on the draft plan that will be used to expand access to affordable, high-speed internet across the Commonwealth,” said Executive Director Carson. “Pennsylvania’s broadband initiative is called “Internet for All” for good reason, and input from our residents, businesses, and organizations is crucial to addressing connectivity barriers and needs.”

As part of President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, Governor Shapiro announced the Commonwealth will receive $1.16 billion through the BEAD Program to expand broadband infrastructure for communities lacking reliable, affordable, high-speed internet access.

The BEAD funding to the Commonwealth will be administered by the PBDA – an independent, bipartisan agency created by law in December 2021. The five-year action plan for Pennsylvania’s BEAD allocation will set the vision for the implementation of these funds.

Following federal approval of the plan, Pennsylvania is expected to receive the BEAD funding in 2024 and will then begin awarding subgrants to approved, eligible applicants.

Visit the PBDA’s website to learn more about its work to close the digital divide in the Commonwealth.

