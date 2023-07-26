Secretary of State Tre Hargett Reminds Tennesseans Impacted by Severe Spring Storms and Tornadoes of Federal Tax Return July 31 Deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds victims of severe storms and tornadoes from March 31 to April 1, 2023, that their federal income tax returns and tax payments are due Monday, July 31, 2023.

“The severe weather this spring impacted many Tennesseans across our great state,” said Secretary Hargett. “As recovery continues, our office wants to remind the impacted Tennesseans and businesses of the upcoming important federal tax deadline.”

The Internal Revenue Service postponed certain tax-filing and tax-payments deadlines for taxpayers who live or have businesses in Cannon, Giles, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Johnson, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Morgan, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties upon the Federal Emergency Management Agency issuing a disaster declaration.

Eligible returns and payments that qualify for the July 31 deadline:

2022 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18.

For eligible taxpayers, 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts.

Quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on April 18 and June 15.

Calendar-year 2022 corporate and fiduciary income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on May 1.

Calendar-year 2022 returns filed by tax-exempt organizations normally due on May 15.

Tennesseans with an address of record in the disaster area automatically receive filing and penalty relief from the IRS. Tennesseans qualifying for relief who live outside the disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

Other returns, payments and time-sensitive tax-related actions also qualify for the extra time. For more details, view the IRS’s disaster assistance and emergency relief for individuals and businesses page.

Tennesseans in the affected counties who need more time to file beyond the July 31, 2023, deadline must file their extension requests on paper using Form 4868. By filing the form, Tennesseans in disaster areas will have until Oct. 16 to file. Tax payments are still due by July 31. Learn more at IRS.gov/extensions.

For Tennesseans impacted by the severe spring storms and tornadoes, visit the IRS’s FAQs for Disaster Victims to learn more.

