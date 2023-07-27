HIT Legend Blackford Middleton Joins Modern Trials

Blackford Middleton, MD, MPH, MSc, FACP, FACMI, FHIMSS, FIAHSI

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Trials®, founded in 2019 by Drs. Alexander Logsdon and Christopher Ochner, provides access to cutting edge treatments to patients in need while reducing the time and expense associated with clinical trial recruitment for life science companies, reducing cost and time-to-market for new therapeutics.

Modern Trials has been quickly gaining notoriety, winning multiple pitch competitions, forming powerful strategic partnerships (announcements pending) and expanding its Advisory Board with notable players in biomedical informatics, including Dr. Jyotishman Pathak, Doug Williams, Mahesh Kulkarni, Eugene Chang and Dr. Michael Ross. The latest addition to the Modern Trials brain trust, Dr. Blackford Middleton, brings superstar notoriety in the biomedical informatics space to an already capable group.

Former Chairman of HIMSS, AMIA and CPRI, Dr. Middleton has served as a professor of biomedical informatics and/or medicine at Stanford, Harvard, and Vanderbilt, and held executive leadership roles at Stanford University Medical Center (CMIO), MedicaLogic/Medscape (CMO), Mass General Brigham (Corporate Director, Clinical Informatics R&D) and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (CIO/Assistant Vice Chancellor). Dr. Middleton is internationally recognized as a thought leader in clinical informatics, clinical decision support, knowledge engineering and healthcare information technology. He was appointed by US Secretary of Health and Human Services to serve on the National Committee of Vital and Health Statistics and served from 2008-12 on the Quality Committee (Co-Chair), and Population NCVHS sub-committees. He helped lead the Covid-19 Digital Guidelines Working group and collaborated in developing the HL7 Computable Practice Guideline on FHIR standard. Dr. Middleton has also served on the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education, the Health Informatics Accreditation Council, the National Quality Forum Health IT Advisory Council and the NQF Measure Variation Expert Panel, in addition to numerous Editorial Boards.

“I was first introduced to Modern Trials at a technical conference as a new hot company to watch. When the CEO explained their unique model, I understood why and wanted to be a part of it” says Middleton “In my mind, Modern Trials represents the most comprehensive attempt to democratize access to clinical trial opportunities and promote more representative sampling.”

Modern Trials CEO, Dr. Chris Ochner, states; “A key part of our process is the integration of electronic health record data to identify patients most likely to benefit from particular clinical trial opportunities so biomedical informatics is of upmost importance to us. Blackford is the Michael Jordan of biomedical informatics and we are thrilled to have him on the team.”

According to Middleton; “the primary motivator for joining the team was to help Modern Trials accomplish its mission to provide the opportunity for a better and longer life to every patient in need. But I also see a business model I believe will be highly successful.”

The exact details of the Modern Trials’ business model and Dr. Middleton’s role remain trade secrets according to Ochner, who takes a conservative approach to media coverage. What does seem apparent is that there is more media coverage to come for Modern Trials, as many eyes are watching to see what this group of capable and enthusiastic experts produce.