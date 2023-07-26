BURNHAM BOAT SLINGS TO ATTEND 2023 EURO MASTERS REGATTA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Burnham Boat Slings, the leading Custom Boat Cover manufacturer worldwide will be attending the 2023 Euro Masters Regatta (Euro Masters) in Munich, Germany. Burnham Owner, Peter Kermond, will be on site at the Regatta Marketplace as well as competing in the Regatta.
The Euro Masters will be held July 27-30, 2023, at the Munich Olympic Regatta Centre in Munich, Germany. The Regatta will feature Masters athletes aged 27 and up from around the globe. Competitors will race in age group categories in all rowing boat classes, including Sweep and Sculling formats. The competitors come from a wide range from Club rowers to Olympic and World Championship medalists. They will all be testing themselves against one another in a series of 1000m sprint races.
“This is one of the best events on the Masters Rowing calendar,” Peter Kermond, the owner of Burnham Boat Slings. “Rowing is really more about the community than almost the racing itself. We’ll be meeting old friends and making new ones.”
Burnham specializes in custom boat covers for Travel and Storage for the global Rowing and Surf Ski communities. Covers and Accessory Bags are used by Clubs, top Universities, and National Teams around the world. Custom made by hand in Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA, Burnham creates innovative products with an eye toward style and sustainability.
Contact information is Linda Muri, who can be reached at 603.448.2542 or linda@burnhamboatslings.com
