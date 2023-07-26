Melissa Announces Strategic Partnership with Global-Z

Alliance increases resources for Global-Z’s worldwide clientele which includes luxury brands in the retail sector

Rancho Santa Margarita, CALIF – July 26, 2023 – Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Global-Z International, a pioneer in premium Global Service Bureau offerings to a range of global brands. The partnership brings the next level of bespoke global address and matching via specialized data quality professionals who work with clients to handle the myriad challenges and complexity found in global customer data.

“Both Melissa and Global-Z have been on a decades-long mission to help enterprises maximize the value of their global customer data,” said Ray Melissa, president and founder of Melissa. “Through this partnership, Global-Z customers now have access to a broader lineup of industry-leading data quality web services, on-premises software, and the complete range of capabilities that Melissa delivers to the enterprise.”

Global-Z’s customer portfolio includes worldwide luxury brands in fashion, cosmetics, and retail. Established in 1989, Global-Z offers data cleansing and management services primarily supporting high-touch projects that cannot be easily automated and may require hands-on setup and review. Global-Z provides a unique consultative approach, working with clients to address specific problems in upstream systems and build clean data rules to exacting specifications. Global-Z also offers enterprise-level data matching and deduplication through custom match logic and global domain knowledge that makes data fit for use in advanced CRM and ERP systems.

“Partnering with Melissa strengthens Global-Z’s well-established global-centric service bureau and greatly expands the team, resources, and knowledge available to our clients for the U.S.,” said Global-Z co-founder and CEO Dimitri Garder. “In addition to our proprietary and proven hands-on methodology, Melissa customers can leverage the experience we deliver in customized data management to realize even greater business advantage.”

To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

About Global-Z International

Global-Z was founded in 1989 and was an early pioneer in the global data verification business. Since then, Global-Z has grown to become a leading provider of global customer data quality services to global brands. For more information, visit www.Globalz.com.



