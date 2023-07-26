Permanent Life Insurance Market to grow at whopping CAGR of 9.5% during 2023-2029 | Aviva, AXA, Allianz
Stay up to date with Permanent Life Insurance Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.
The Global Permanent Life Insurance Market was valued at USD 2881 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3617.2 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2023-2029. A new research study on Global Permanent Life Insurance Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing an overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Permanent Life Insurance products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are AXA Group (France), Allianz SE (Germany), Generali Group (Italy), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Prudential plc (United Kingdom), NN Group (Netherlands), Swiss Life Holding (Switzerland), New York Life Insurance Company (United States), Prudential Financial, Inc. (United States).
Definition:
Permanent life insurance, also known as whole life insurance, is a type of life insurance policy that provides coverage for the entire lifetime of the insured individual. Unlike term life insurance, which offers coverage for a specified term (e.g., 10, 20, or 30 years), permanent life insurance remains in effect as long as the policyholder pays the premiums. Permanent life insurance offers both a death benefit and a cash value component. The death benefit is the amount of money that will be paid to the beneficiaries upon the insured's death, providing financial protection for their loved ones. The cash value component is an accumulation of savings that grows over time within the policy. A portion of the premiums paid by the policyholder goes towards building the cash value, which can be accessed or borrowed during the insured's lifetime.
Market Trends:
• Increasing demand for permanent life insurance policies due to a growing awareness of the long-term financial benefits they offer.
• Customization of permanent life insurance policies to cater to individual needs and preferences, such as flexible premium payments, death benefit options, and investment choices.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing focus on long-term financial planning and retirement security, driving individuals to seek insurance products that provide lifetime coverage and cash value accumulation.
• Growing awareness of the limitations of term life insurance, with individuals recognizing the need for coverage that extends beyond a specific term or age limit.
Market Opportunities:
• Expansion into emerging markets and developing countries where the demand for insurance products, including permanent life insurance, is on the rise.
• Collaboration with financial technology (fintech) companies to offer innovative digital solutions, such as simplified underwriting processes, online policy management, and personalized financial planning tools.
Market Challenges:
• Cost considerations, as permanent life insurance policies typically have higher premiums compared to term life insurance, which may limit affordability for some individuals.
• Educating consumers about the complexities and features of permanent life insurance, as it involves understanding cash value accumulation, policy dividends, and potential risks associated with policy loans.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Permanent Life Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Agency, Brokers, Banc assurance, Digital & Direct Channels) by Type (Non-participating Whole Life, Participating Whole Life) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
