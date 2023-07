Sustainable Management Software and Services Market to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 2,911.03 Million By 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž (๐’๐Œ๐’) ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ attained revenue of US$ 1,329.3 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 2,911.03 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/sustainable-management-software-services-market The sustainable management landscape has changed over the last ten years, shifting away from a predominant focus on following environmental standards and cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In recent years, the sustainable management software (SMS) and services market has expanded significantly. Increased awareness of environmental issues, heightened regulatory demands, and an increased desire for operational and supply chain openness are driving this expansion. Sectors including hospitality, healthcare, and technology are increasingly expressing interest, while industries like energy, utilities, manufacturing, retail, and transportation are driving the demand.The growing regulatory requirements and compliance concerns surrounding environmental sustainability are one of the major market factors. In response to global environmental obligations like the Paris Agreement, governments worldwide are strengthening requirements surrounding sustainability reporting.The global market is expanding significantly due to the trend toward green efforts. The best way to address the issues posed by GHG emissions is thought to be through the use of green energy. A detailed report on the quantity of CO2 produced per unit of production by organizations is provided by sustainable management software. In 2020, China and India together accounted for more than half of the CO2 emissions in Asia. Many companies are implementing sustainability management software to reduce these rising GHG emission levels, fueling the market's expansion.As a result of growing investments in EHS and sustainability software, the market is likely to grow. Growing investments in EHS software will radically change how businesses handle their data. For instance, in April 2021, Colorado-based Optera received seed funding from Mucker Capital, Blackhorn Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, SaaS VC, Valo Ventures, and Stout Street for the creation of their sustainability management software.๐Œ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐•๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žIn 2022, the manufacturing verticals segment led the market, accounting for the biggest market share of 22.1% worth US$ 290.0 million. The manufacturing industry's increasing adherence to sustainable practices and environmental standards can be credited with this sector's supremacy. The Clean Air Act (CAA), which controls the emissions of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), is one of the main regulations in force by the EPA. The Clean Water Act (CWA) is another instance of state-level action. The CWA controls water pollution by using a permit system to control point sources and attempting to restore and maintain the integrity of the nation's waters.๐‚๐ฅ๐จ๐ฎ๐-๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ– ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐žThe cloud-based deployment segment dominates the sustainable management software (SMS) and services market. The segment is anticipated to rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.4%. In 2022, the segment generated a significant revenue of US$ 825.8 million.Due to its affordability and flexible price options, cloud-based sustainability management software is especially popular among small and medium-sized businesses. The projected period is expected to see the fastest growth in the on-cloud sector, underscoring the market's growing preference for cloud-based solutions. The adoption of on-Cloud solutions has increased across many different industry sectors due to the numerous benefits they offer, including higher scalability, cheaper operational costs, easier accessibility from anywhere in the world, and real-time data tracking.๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐’๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญIn terms of geography, North America dominates the global market and will do so for the foreseeable future. This is due to factors like a robust economy, the implementation of the Clean Air Act, technological advancements in clean air technology, and the presence of numerous industrial clean air technology companies.One of the main forces influencing the market in the US is the existence of the EPA, which attempts to improve air quality by lowering air pollution. In Canada, the Air Quality Management System (AQMS) offers a framework for safeguarding public health and the environment from dangerous air pollutants while regularly monitoring emission levels. During the forecast period, strict laws to reduce industrial emissions are also anticipated to significantly boost the growth of the North American market for sustainability management software.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žMajor market players are investing a lot in R&D to expand their product portfolios, which will spur further expansion of the Sustainability Management Software market. Major market players are investing a lot in R&D to expand their product portfolios, which will spur further expansion of the Sustainability Management Software market. Market participants are also launching new products, entering into contracts, acquiring companies, increasing investments, developing markets, and collaborating with other organizations as part of numerous strategic initiatives to expand their global footprint.

Some of the Prominent Companies are:
โ€ข Schneider Electric SE
โ€ข Broadcom Inc.
โ€ข Sphera Solutions, Inc.
โ€ข SAP SE
โ€ข IBM
โ€ข Urjanet, Inc.
โ€ข Accruent
โ€ข Accuvio
โ€ข FigBytes
โ€ข Envizi
โ€ข Enablon
โ€ข Benchmark Gensuite
โ€ข Other Prominent Players

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž

๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž (๐'๐Œ๐') ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐•๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.

๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ
โ€ข Service
o Outsourcing & Support Services
o Implementation Service
o Consulting Service
โ€ข Software
o Performance & Project Management
o Infrastructure Management Software
o Collaboration & Communication Software
o CSR data Management
o GRI Reporting Software
o Others

๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฒ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž
โ€ข On-Premise
โ€ข Cloud

๐๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ
โ€ข Manufacturing
โ€ข Energy & Power
โ€ข IT & Telecom
โ€ข Healthcare
โ€ข Automotive
โ€ข Oil & Gas
โ€ข Government
โ€ข Others

๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง
โ€ข North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
โ€ข Europe
โ€ข Western Europe
๏‚ง The UK
๏‚ง Germany
๏‚ง France
๏‚ง Italy
๏‚ง Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
โ€ข Eastern Europe
๏‚ง Poland
๏‚ง Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
โ€ข Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
โ€ข South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America 