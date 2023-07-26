Sustainable Management Software and Services Market to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 2,911.03 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 (𝐒𝐌𝐒) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 attained revenue of US$ 1,329.3 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 2,911.03 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The sustainable management landscape has changed over the last ten years, shifting away from a predominant focus on following environmental standards and cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In recent years, the sustainable management software (SMS) and services market has expanded significantly. Increased awareness of environmental issues, heightened regulatory demands, and an increased desire for operational and supply chain openness are driving this expansion. Sectors including hospitality, healthcare, and technology are increasingly expressing interest, while industries like energy, utilities, manufacturing, retail, and transportation are driving the demand.
The growing regulatory requirements and compliance concerns surrounding environmental sustainability are one of the major market factors. In response to global environmental obligations like the Paris Agreement, governments worldwide are strengthening requirements surrounding sustainability reporting.
The global market is expanding significantly due to the trend toward green efforts. The best way to address the issues posed by GHG emissions is thought to be through the use of green energy. A detailed report on the quantity of CO2 produced per unit of production by organizations is provided by sustainable management software. In 2020, China and India together accounted for more than half of the CO2 emissions in Asia. Many companies are implementing sustainability management software to reduce these rising GHG emission levels, fueling the market's expansion.
As a result of growing investments in EHS and sustainability software, the market is likely to grow. Growing investments in EHS software will radically change how businesses handle their data. For instance, in April 2021, Colorado-based Optera received seed funding from Mucker Capital, Blackhorn Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, SaaS VC, Valo Ventures, and Stout Street for the creation of their sustainability management software.
𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝟐𝟐.𝟏% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In 2022, the manufacturing verticals segment led the market, accounting for the biggest market share of 22.1% worth US$ 290.0 million. The manufacturing industry's increasing adherence to sustainable practices and environmental standards can be credited with this sector's supremacy. The Clean Air Act (CAA), which controls the emissions of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), is one of the main regulations in force by the EPA. The Clean Water Act (CWA) is another instance of state-level action. The CWA controls water pollution by using a permit system to control point sources and attempting to restore and maintain the integrity of the nation's waters.
𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟐𝟓.𝟖 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
The cloud-based deployment segment dominates the sustainable management software (SMS) and services market. The segment is anticipated to rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.4%. In 2022, the segment generated a significant revenue of US$ 825.8 million.
Due to its affordability and flexible price options, cloud-based sustainability management software is especially popular among small and medium-sized businesses. The projected period is expected to see the fastest growth in the on-cloud sector, underscoring the market's growing preference for cloud-based solutions. The adoption of on-Cloud solutions has increased across many different industry sectors due to the numerous benefits they offer, including higher scalability, cheaper operational costs, easier accessibility from anywhere in the world, and real-time data tracking.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
In terms of geography, North America dominates the global market and will do so for the foreseeable future. This is due to factors like a robust economy, the implementation of the Clean Air Act, technological advancements in clean air technology, and the presence of numerous industrial clean air technology companies.
One of the main forces influencing the market in the US is the existence of the EPA, which attempts to improve air quality by lowering air pollution. In Canada, the Air Quality Management System (AQMS) offers a framework for safeguarding public health and the environment from dangerous air pollutants while regularly monitoring emission levels. During the forecast period, strict laws to reduce industrial emissions are also anticipated to significantly boost the growth of the North American market for sustainability management software.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Major market players are investing a lot in R&D to expand their product portfolios, which will spur further expansion of the Sustainability Management Software market. Market participants are also launching new products, entering into contracts, acquiring companies, increasing investments, developing markets, and collaborating with other organizations as part of numerous strategic initiatives to expand their global footprint.
Some of the Prominent Companies are:
• Schneider Electric SE
• Broadcom Inc.
• Sphera Solutions, Inc.
• SAP SE
• IBM
• Urjanet, Inc.
• Accruent
• Accuvio
• FigBytes
• Envizi
• Enablon
• Benchmark Gensuite
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 (𝐒𝐌𝐒) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Service
o Outsourcing & Support Services
o Implementation Service
o Consulting Service
• Software
o Performance & Project Management
o Infrastructure Management Software
o Collaboration & Communication Software
o CSR data Management
o GRI Reporting Software
o Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• On-Premise
• Cloud
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬
• Manufacturing
• Energy & Power
• IT & Telecom
• Healthcare
• Automotive
• Oil & Gas
• Government
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
