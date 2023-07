Air Pollution Control System Coal Fired Power Plants Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 5,403.9 Million By 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Global ๐š๐ข๐ซ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐š๐ฅ-๐Ÿ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ attained revenue of US$ 3,800.0 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,403.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/air-pollution-control-system-coal-fired-power-plants-market The air pollution control systems for coal-fired power plants market is expanding significantly as a result of increased energy demand, the adoption of cutting-edge technology, and growing environmental concerns.Globally, there are currently 2,300 coal-fired power stations in operation. As they produce large volumes of pollutants like sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and mercury (Hg), coal-fired power stations are a significant source of air pollution. Numerous environmental and health risks, such as respiratory conditions and climate change, are facilitated by these pollutants. Coal-fired power facilities in China are substantial contributors to early fatalities brought on by air pollution.Coal-fired power stations all over the world are increasingly deploying air pollution control systems that make use of cutting-edge technologies in order to address environmental concerns and adhere to regulatory standards. Many U.S., China, Japan, and EU coal power stations have installed air pollution control technology such as flue gas desulfurization. National rules and rigorous controls are another factor in the fall in emission levels. For instance, due to changes to the Clean Air Act, yearly U.S. SO2 and NOx emissions in power plants decreased by 88% and 76%, respectively, between 1997 and 2019.๐ ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐†๐š๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐งIn 2022 the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) segment experienced significant expansion, attaining US$ 1,389.62 million in sales. The segment is anticipated to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031.The continuing modernization and retrofitting of existing coal-fired power plants to comply with emission limits is responsible for the segment's consistent expansion. The development of new coal-fired power plants in developing nations also contributes to the need for FGD systems. The global market for air pollution control systems for coal-fired power plants is likely to develop due to the persistent focus on lowering sulfur emissions and attaining cleaner energy generation. This segment, known as "flue gas desulfurization," will benefit from this trend.๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก-๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ‘,๐Ÿ–๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐งThe high-capacity power plants segment is predicted to be the prominent end user in the global air pollution control system coal-fired power plants market. In 2022, this segment had a sizable US$ 3,800.10 million in revenue, demonstrating its dominance. Additionally, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period, this market is expected to rise strongly.The segment growth is due to urbanization, industrialization, and rising energy needs in developing nations. Large-scale coal-fired power plants are built and run owing to these factors, which increases the need for air pollution control systems. The adoption of these systems is further due to the focus on greener energy production and higher pollution limits.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐š ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ“% ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ข๐ซ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐š๐ฅ-๐ ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญIn 2022, the Asia Pacific dominated the market, capturing US$ 2,298.74 million in revenue. The region will witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), at 7.5% during the forecast period.China, India, and Indonesia have the majority of the coal-fired power facilities in the region. These nations have been dealing with serious environmental issues as a result of air pollution brought on by coal combustion. For instance, the government of India has set aside a sizeable budget for programs to reduce air pollution, with a projected expenditure of $600 million in 2022. China has provided a significant amount of financing for the implementation of air pollution control measures, such as the installation of air pollution control systems in coal-fired power plants.Effective air pollution management systems are required due to the Asia Pacific region's quick industrialization, urbanization, and rising energy demands. The region's governments and environmental organizations are enforcing harsher laws and promoting the use of cleaner energy alternatives. As the Asia Pacific area works to reduce the negative environmental effect associated with coal-fired power generation, this creates considerable potential opportunities for the market for air pollution control systems.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/air-pollution-control-system-coal-fired-power-plants-market ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žThe air pollution control system for the coal-fired power plants market is partially consolidated, due to the small number of companies operating in the industry. Some of the prominent key players profiled in the global market are:
โ€ข Croll Reynolds Co.
โ€ข Lundy LLC
โ€ข Cormetech Inc.
โ€ข Nationwide Boiler Inc.
โ€ข Norit Americas Inc.
โ€ข Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
โ€ข Filtersense Inc.
โ€ข Mikropul Llc
โ€ข Rjm Corp.
โ€ข Clyde Bergemann Eec
โ€ข Calgon Carbon Corp.
โ€ข Other Prominent Players

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž

๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ข๐ซ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐จ๐š๐ฅ-๐Ÿ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž
โ€ข Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)
โ€ข Nox Emissions Control
โ€ข Particulate Matter Reduction
โ€ข Multipollutant Control Systems
โ€ข Mercury Control
โ€ข Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS)
โ€ข Coal Processing
โ€ข Conversion

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ
โ€ข Low-Capacity Plant
โ€ข Medium Capacity Plant
โ€ข High-Capacity Plant

๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง
โ€ข North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
โ€ข Europe
โ€ข Western Europe
๏‚ง The UK
๏‚ง Germany
๏‚ง France
๏‚ง Italy
๏‚ง Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
โ€ข Eastern Europe
๏‚ง Poland
๏‚ง Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
โ€ข Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
โ€ข South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America 