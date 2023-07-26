Air Pollution Control System Coal Fired Power Plants Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 5,403.9 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐥-𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 attained revenue of US$ 3,800.0 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,403.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The air pollution control systems for coal-fired power plants market is expanding significantly as a result of increased energy demand, the adoption of cutting-edge technology, and growing environmental concerns.
Globally, there are currently 2,300 coal-fired power stations in operation. As they produce large volumes of pollutants like sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and mercury (Hg), coal-fired power stations are a significant source of air pollution. Numerous environmental and health risks, such as respiratory conditions and climate change, are facilitated by these pollutants. Coal-fired power facilities in China are substantial contributors to early fatalities brought on by air pollution.
Coal-fired power stations all over the world are increasingly deploying air pollution control systems that make use of cutting-edge technologies in order to address environmental concerns and adhere to regulatory standards. Many U.S., China, Japan, and EU coal power stations have installed air pollution control technology such as flue gas desulfurization. National rules and rigorous controls are another factor in the fall in emission levels. For instance, due to changes to the Clean Air Act, yearly U.S. SO2 and NOx emissions in power plants decreased by 88% and 76%, respectively, between 1997 and 2019.
𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟑𝟖𝟗.𝟔𝟐 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
In 2022 the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) segment experienced significant expansion, attaining US$ 1,389.62 million in sales. The segment is anticipated to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031.
The continuing modernization and retrofitting of existing coal-fired power plants to comply with emission limits is responsible for the segment's consistent expansion. The development of new coal-fired power plants in developing nations also contributes to the need for FGD systems. The global market for air pollution control systems for coal-fired power plants is likely to develop due to the persistent focus on lowering sulfur emissions and attaining cleaner energy generation. This segment, known as "flue gas desulfurization," will benefit from this trend.
𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟖𝟎𝟎.𝟏𝟎 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
The high-capacity power plants segment is predicted to be the prominent end user in the global air pollution control system coal-fired power plants market. In 2022, this segment had a sizable US$ 3,800.10 million in revenue, demonstrating its dominance. Additionally, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period, this market is expected to rise strongly.
The segment growth is due to urbanization, industrialization, and rising energy needs in developing nations. Large-scale coal-fired power plants are built and run owing to these factors, which increases the need for air pollution control systems. The adoption of these systems is further due to the focus on greener energy production and higher pollution limits.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟓% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐥-𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
In 2022, the Asia Pacific dominated the market, capturing US$ 2,298.74 million in revenue. The region will witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), at 7.5% during the forecast period.
China, India, and Indonesia have the majority of the coal-fired power facilities in the region. These nations have been dealing with serious environmental issues as a result of air pollution brought on by coal combustion. For instance, the government of India has set aside a sizeable budget for programs to reduce air pollution, with a projected expenditure of $600 million in 2022. China has provided a significant amount of financing for the implementation of air pollution control measures, such as the installation of air pollution control systems in coal-fired power plants.
Effective air pollution management systems are required due to the Asia Pacific region's quick industrialization, urbanization, and rising energy demands. The region's governments and environmental organizations are enforcing harsher laws and promoting the use of cleaner energy alternatives. As the Asia Pacific area works to reduce the negative environmental effect associated with coal-fired power generation, this creates considerable potential opportunities for the market for air pollution control systems.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The air pollution control system for the coal-fired power plants market is partially consolidated, due to the small number of companies operating in the industry. Some of the prominent key players profiled in the global market are:
• Croll Reynolds Co.
• Lundy LLC
• Cormetech Inc.
• Nationwide Boiler Inc.
• Norit Americas Inc.
• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
• Filtersense Inc.
• Mikropul Llc
• Rjm Corp.
• Clyde Bergemann Eec
• Calgon Carbon Corp.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐥-𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)
• Nox Emissions Control
• Particulate Matter Reduction
• Multipollutant Control Systems
• Mercury Control
• Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS)
• Coal Processing
• Conversion
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Low-Capacity Plant
• Medium Capacity Plant
• High-Capacity Plant
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
