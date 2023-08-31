Relax In Comfort Unveils Exclusive Stearns & Foster Gallery
Indulge with the all new Stearns & Foster Reserve Duet Sleep System
Relax in Comfort Now Offers The Oldest & Most Iconic Mattress Brand in America - Along With Tempur-Pedic & Personal Comfort Number Beds!
The Stearns & Foster Gallery at Relax In Comfort is the destination of choice. Only Relax in Comfort offers the very best in all three categories of sleep, including number beds & memory foam”WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax In Comfort, long known as a provider of premium mattresses and sleep solutions, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new exclusive Stearns & Foster Gallery at the Winter Park Village location soon to be followed by The Villages and Tampa locations. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in offering discerning customers an unparalleled luxury mattress shopping experience.
Renowned for its commitment to excellence in sleep technology and craftsmanship, Stearns & Foster has solidified its position as a premier luxury mattress brand. By joining forces with Stearns & Foster, Relax In Comfort strengthens its dedication to providing customers with the most opulent and comfortable sleep solutions available.
The new Stearns & Foster Gallery at the Winter Park Village location showcases a selection of ultra-premium mattresses, handcrafted with the finest materials and precision. Customers will have the opportunity to explore and experience the exceptional comfort and support that Stearns & Foster mattresses are renowned for.
"Relax In Comfort is delighted to bring the prestigious Stearns & Foster Gallery to our Winter Park Village location," said Don DePaulis, CEO of Relax In Comfort. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the highest quality sleep products to our valued customers. We believe that the combination of Relax In Comfort's expertise in sleep solutions and Stearns & Foster's legacy of craftsmanship will offer an unrivaled mattress shopping experience."
The grand opening of the Winter Park Village Stearns & Foster Gallery will take place in September of 2023. The event will feature exciting offers, exclusive discounts, and personalized consultations with sleep experts to help customers find their ideal mattress match. As part of the grand opening celebration, Relax In Comfort is offering a limited-time promotion: customers who visit the Winter Park Village location and purchase a Stearns & Foster mattress will receive a complimentary luxury linen set, valued at over $500 with any Reserve model purchase.
DePaulis continued "For those seeking the ultimate in comfort, luxury, and support, the Stearns & Foster Gallery at Relax In Comfort is the destination of choice. Only Relax in Comfort offers the very best in all three categories of sleep surfaces"
For those interested in exploring the differences between each category the below summary will provide insights into each alternative.
Tempur-Pedic:
Tempur-Pedic is a well-known brand that pioneered memory foam mattresses. Their mattresses are made from a proprietary material called TEMPUR, which is designed to conform to the body's shape, providing support and pressure relief. Tempur-Pedic mattresses are known for their excellent motion isolation, which makes them suitable for couples or individuals who share a bed but don't want to be disturbed by their partner's movements. The memory foam used in Tempur-Pedic mattresses can also help alleviate pressure points and reduce tossing and turning during the night.
Personal Comfort Number beds:
Personal Comfort is the highest rated number bed in America according to Trustpilot, an unbiased 3rd party rating agency. Personal Comfort specializes in air-adjustable number bed mattresses. These number beds use air supported sleep chambers that can be inflated or deflated to adjust the firmness level on each side of the bed independently. This feature is particularly attractive to couples who have different firmness preferences. Personal Comfort Number beds are also known for their ability to relieve pressure points and provide customizable support based on individual sleep needs.
Stearns & Foster:
Stearns & Foster is the oldest mattress maker in America, founded in 1846 in Ohio. Stearns & Foster remains the premier American made luxury mattress brand that produces hybrid mattresses, which combine their patented Intellicoil coils with layers of TEMPUR Indulge memory foam and latex foam. These mattresses provide the best of both worlds, offering the support and bounce of traditional innerspring mattresses along with the contouring comfort of memory foam or latex. Stearns & Foster mattresses are praised for their premium materials, attention to detail, and luxurious feel.
Comparing the three: Each brand has its own unique selling points and unique consumer solutions:
1. Tempur-Pedic is popular for its exceptional memory foam comfort and motion isolation. 2. Personal Comfort Number beds appeal to those who prefer customizable firmness options and have different comfort preferences within a shared bed. 3. Stearns & Foster caters to those seeking a luxurious hybrid mattress that blends the benefits of innerspring and memory foam or latex materials. The best mattress for you ultimately depends on your personal preferences, sleeping style, and specific needs. It's essential to try out different mattresses in-store to make an informed decision that aligns with your comfort requirements and budget.
About Relax in Comfort:
A family tradition since 1967, Relax in Comfort is a leading provider of relaxation and wellness solutions, dedicated to promoting health and well-being through innovative products. With a reputation for excellence, Relax in Comfort offers a wide range of products designed to provide ultimate comfort and stress relief. Based in Winter Park Florida with locations serving Orlando, Tampa, The Villages and Park City & Farmington, Utah.
