SocialVoice.ai Appointment of Senior Leadership Announcement
SocialVoice.ai announces the appointment of Nicholas Greig to the position of Chief Revenue Officer.DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialVoice.ai, announces the appointment of Nicholas Greig to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Greig will support CEO Allen ONeill in executing the company’s strategy and vision to become the leading provider of social video and voice insights to brands and agencies globally.
Greig has 30 years of experience in sales and revenue growth. His expertise has been the building of advertising and start-up SaaS solutions into market leaders and multi-million operations such as Poppulo and OneLook Systems. Greig was also one of the first digital leaders in Ireland, disrupting the traditional advertising model with Thomas Crosby Holdings.
Allen ONeill, CEO of SocialVoice.ai, commented.
"We are very excited to have Nick come onboard as our Chief Revenue Officer. Nick has a wealth of high-level leadership experience in the Digital Marketing industry and is highly respected in the sector. He is known for his ability to build and lead startups into successful multi-million dollar operations. We are lucky to have such a high calibre industry professional join the leadership team.”
About SocialVoice:
SocialVoice.ai is patent protected AI technology that’s been created to protect and enhance the success of influencer led campaigns. Agencies and brands need to get inside video to analyse everything an influencer’s ever said to truly trust that the influencer will add value to a campaign. Before SocialVoice, it was impossible to achieve this at speed, scale or with confidence. Today, they use SocialVoice’s AI solution to analyse every video, every frame, word by spoken-word and receive the data they need within a simple to understand Influencer Integrity Report.
Now, SocialVoice’s users have absolute confidence that they are recruiting the right influencers, for each campaign, every time.
