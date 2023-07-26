NeuralSpace Unveils New Brand Identity and Ways to Experience AI-Powered Enterprise Solutions
NeuralSpace, an AI SaaS company, announces strategic rebrand and virtual Playground where you can experience AI-powered enterprise solutions.
Since NeuralSpace's inception, the AI industry has rapidly transformed. Embracing this shift, we acknowledge the pivotal role of trust and longevity. Our new identity aligns with these values.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Say hello to the new NeuralSpace! A lot’s changed since our inception in 2021. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) landscape has matured, our audience has grown, and our technology is being used in ways we never imagined. Our brand should follow suit, too.
— Felix Laumann, Co-founder and CEO
We've long held the belief that everyone, across the globe, should be able to engage with technology in their native language. Driven by this conviction, NeuralSpace was launched with a bold mission - to dismantle digital language barriers through provision of accessible, secure and accurate language AI.
The recent global enthusiasm around AI has bolstered our ambitions. It moved the conversation from “Should I use AI?” to “How can I use AI?” expanding the discourse on AI from academic hallways and developer forums, to the workplace water-cooler. NeuralSpace, once a platform dedicated solely to developers, now proudly serves the enterprise sector too.
This broadened scope isn't a deviation from our path, but rather, a broadening of it. By extending our services to both developers and enterprises, we’re solving bigger, more complex problems - helping us to fast-track the fulfilment of our vision.
“Since NeuralSpace's inception in 2021, the AI landscape has witnessed rapid transformation,” said Felix Laumann, Co-founder and CEO at NeuralSpace. “Embracing this shift, we acknowledge the pivotal role of trust and longevity. Our new identity aligns with these values and reflects our commitment to making cutting-edge AI technology accessible for all. Our design language is key in communicating that.”
Today, you’ll see our new brand rolled out on our website and on the NeuralSpace Playground - a home for our partners, developers, and anyone who wants to learn more about who we are and what we do.
Our new identity celebrates humanity, technology, and adaptability—the pillars of our operations. It breathes life into our intangible products, expressing the immense capabilities of language AI through human-centered outcomes.
Our colors have been chosen to express modernity, warmth and humanism. The sand textured gold in our color palette is a nod to our connection with the Middle East. Gold is also an expression of the value we deliver to our clients through the extraction of information.
With our new look, we also introduce the NeuralSpace Playground.
"We’ve crafted an immersive playground that allows users to experience the transformative power of our language AI firsthand. Our goal is to enable businesses to comprehend the profound impact AI can have on their operations, especially in the realm of languages,” said Ayushman Dash, Co-founder and CTO at NeuralSpace. “Every element within the playground is driven by our cutting-edge Language AI, showcasing its ability to address complex business needs. This goes beyond a mere product display; it serves as a dynamic tool for clients to fully grasp AI's immense potential and how it can seamlessly integrate into their workflows."
