Deep Ellum Art Company Announces Exciting Roster of Music Performances in the Heart of Dallas
Dallas's vibrant creative hub—Deep Ellum Art Company—is thrilled to announce an array of dynamic live music events for this August.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Ellum Art Company, a dynamic venue revered for its commitment to nurturing creativity and celebrating artistic talent, is excited to bring a phenomenal line-up of music performances to Dallas this August. The hub will host internationally acclaimed artists - Inna Vision, HeartByrne, Onda Stereo, Philip Labes, and Night Drive with Secrecies, providing an immersive experience for the Dallas community.
On August 9, Deep Ellum Art Co. welcomes the esteemed International Reggae Band—Inna Vision. Originally hailing from Maui and touted as an ambassador of Hawaiian Reggae, Inna Vision has graced stages across the United States and Europe, captivating audiences with their rhythmic cadence and profound lyrics. Their album, "Link Up," made significant strides on music charts, earning a nomination for "Reggae Album of the Year" at Hawaii's prestigious Na Hoku Hanohano awards. Dallas can look forward to an electrifying performance steeped in authenticity and the spirit of unity inherent in Reggae music.
Just two days later, on August 11, the Talking Heads tribute band, HeartByrne, takes to the stage. Based in Austin, Texas, HeartByrne pays homage to the legendary Talking Heads and their frontman, David Byrne, expertly infusing new life into the timeless classics. HeartByrne presents an unmissable show that follows in the footsteps of the legendary 'Stop Making Sense' concert film. The experience is a perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation, showcasing the incredible fusion of pop, funk, art rock, and African rhythms that defined the Talking Heads era.
On August 12, the Dallas community will experience a taste of Argentina's rock legacy with Onda Stereo, the tribute band dedicated to preserving the music of Soda Stereo. Onda Stereo's performances span a broad three hours, offering fans an immersive journey through Soda Stereo's catalog, from their new wave beginnings to their later art rock experiments. This passionate tribute to one of Latin America's most revered rock bands promises to be an evening to remember.
Adding to the diversity of the music scene, singer-songwriter Philip Labes is set to perform on August 13. Labes, known for his narrative-driven lyrics and captivating melodies, provides an intimate musical experience that deeply resonates with his audience. The line-up continues with an unforgettable night of live music on August 17, as Night Drive joins forces with Secrecies, Cygnus, & Mirrorboxx, promising pulsating rhythms and entrancing melodies.
Deep Ellum Art Company is proud to host these artists as part of its commitment to fostering the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) artistic community. The venue encourages all music enthusiasts to join the celebrations and participate in this unique cultural experience.
About Deep Ellum Art Company -
Deep Ellum Art Company is a vibrant creative hub in Dallas, Texas, founded by John and Kari LaRue. The multifunctional space features a state-of-the-art music venue, a projection-mapped art gallery, and a well-stocked bar. With a dedicated mission to foster and celebrate the local artistic community, the establishment provides a dynamic and inclusive venue for the community to enjoy art, music, and culture.
