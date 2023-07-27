Singapore’s largest outlet and premiere lifestyle malls announce the return of ‘West the Sale’, with unbeatable offers

Held at two CapitaLand malls, IMM and Westgate, enjoy discounts of up to 90% off on internationally renowned brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CapitaLand, one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups, announces the launch of the second edition of West the Sale in two well-known malls in the west of Singapore. From 27 to 30 July, IMM and Westgate will play host to a wide range of deals, as well as live music performances and other exciting events.

Westgate, the premiere lifestyle mall in the west of Singapore, welcomes exciting new tenants like CHAFFIC, offering unique bubble tea flavours, as well as Korean restaurant Ajumma, which features an all new craft Makgeolli selection. Enjoy SHOO LOONG KAN's intense Mala Hotpot and Yakiniku Like's top-quality meat at affordable prices. Wine enthusiasts will love the new Wine Connection outlet. Indulge in a sophisticated and relaxed dining experience accompanied by their carefully curated wine selection that makes for a perfect date night or gatherings with friends.

At IMM, Singapore’s largest outlet mall, visitors can look forward to exploring a bevy of fashion and lifestyle brands such as Nautica/CATERPILLAR and Marks & Spencer. The mall also plays host to a wide range of food and beverage tenants, such as POT LUCK, which features a scrumptious buffet spread of Halal Chinese claypot dishes at affordable prices.

From 27 to 30 July, families will love the Wow West Ball-Pit and get transported into a world of joy and fun as you enter a sea of vibrant inflatable LED balls. Watch them come to life with every tap! Simply spend $20 in a single receipt to redeem 20 minutes of play time.

On 29 and 30 July, be sure to keep an eye out for our lively roving emcee, who will be spreading joy and gifting surprise prizes to shoppers throughout the event. Additionally, get ready to groove to the beats of live music performances, adding an extra layer of entertainment and vibrancy to the shopping journey.

Spend at participating Outlet Stores to redeem eCapitaVouchers at IMM and Westgate. At IMM, spend $300 between 27 and 28 July or $400 between 29 and 30 July at participating Outlet Stores to redeem at $50 eCapitaVoucher. At Westgate, spend $300 during 27 to 30 July to redeem at $25 eCapitaVoucher. At both IMM and Westgate, spend $50 at either mall to unlock a $10 eCapitaVoucher to use at the other mall.

With amazing deals and an enticing atmosphere, West the Sale 2023 promises a weekend of fun and amazing deals. For more information, click here.