EasyDMARC Recognized As “Top Solution” By Expert Insights for Delivering Market Leading DMARC

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, has been recognized by leading B2B tech research platform Expert Insights as being a “Top Solution” in the DMARC category.

The Expert Insights “Top Solutions” award recognizes B2B technologies across more than 40 categories. Award winners have been selected taking into account product score, number of product views and comparisons, and overall market position based on Expert Insights’ own technical reviews.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 'Top Solution' by Expert Insights for delivering market-leading DMARC. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team. We will continue to innovate to help organizations worldwide combat email fraud and secure their online communication effectively,” said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

“We are very excited to share our list of the “Top Solutions” for Summer 2023, and recognize the immense amount of innovation happening in the B2B technology space,” Expert Insights CEO and Founder Craig MacAlpine said. “These awards highlight leading solutions across more than 40 product categories, based on the engagement of thousands of enterprise tech professionals that use Expert Insights to research solutions each month.”

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com

EasyDMARC Contact

Anush Yolyan

Communications Manager

anush@easydmarc.us

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the UK and US covering B2B technologies. Over 85,000 business owners, IT admins, and users visit Expert Insights each month to research, trial, and buy B2B solutions. Covering hundreds of software categories with buyers’ guides, weekly interviews, and technical product reviews written by industry experts, Expert Insights is the best place to research and compare B2B tech.

Expert Insights Contact

Joel Witts

Content Director

press@expertinsights.com