This week Ny Art Life Magazine presents Nanxi Jin: Expert Ceramics Artist

Ceramic is a permanent medium and I'm a reluctant visitor”CHELSEA, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week NY Art Life Magazine is excited to have interviewed a leader in ceramics, Nanxi Jin.
Known for her eclectic style and versatile technical knowledge, Nanxi continues to push the boundaries of the ceramics world in both the US and China. Her work defies traditional norms, and she continuously puts herself out of her comfort zone to develop her artistic practice.
In this exclusive interview, we will delve deeper into Nanxi’s journey, exploring her creative and versatile artistic approach to the Chinese and American art industries world. So, without further ado.
Interviewing Nanxi takes us on a journey of different artistic nuances across two continents. Her expertise as an artist spans exhibitions, industry awards, and museums all over the US and China.
Nanxi’s ceramic art takes on a journey in the US and Chinese where she merges her Chinese sensibilities and her US exhibition experience. Taking cues from the art form’s historical roots in visual metaphor and allegory, these modern interpretations of the centuries-old craft have unique meanings in themselves. Upon closer inspection, these vessels are colorfully imbued with sentimental facets depicting Nanxi’s own diasporic experience, existing as nods to her equally vibrant predecessors while also establishing a distinct footprint of her own.
Using art to channel cultural dissonance is what led multidisciplinary artist Nanxi to her distinctive style. In broaching the subject of distance, both metaphorically from the culture and physically from their family’s ancestral homes, Nanxi’s work contains inspiration from meaningful memories and understanding of her Chinese heritage. Living in the US now, Nanxi’s art captures a deep sense of “longing for belonging,” explaining that it’s possible to be artistically in two places at once.
Nanxi’s most recent exhibition Prospect: Decommissioned Works, on the landscape of traditional Chinese gardens to illustrate the discrepancies between the unattainable promise of the American Dream and the dystopian lived realities of Chinese Americans.
Nanxi’s upcoming work can be seen in the show Indescribable Verbs, in the Avant-garde Art Projects online exhibition.
