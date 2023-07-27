JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care Receives 2023 Best of Granada Hills Award
JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care has been chosen by Granada Hills as the best carpet cleaning service of 2023 as they exemplify the best of small businessesGRANADA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care has been selected for the 2023 Best of Granada Hills Award in the Carpet Cleaning Service category by the Granada Hills Award Program.
Providing a wide range of services from carpet cleaning and tile and grout cleaning, tile repair, wood floor restoration, and even bathroom remodeling, this small business really strives to provide a full suite of services in and around Granada Hills. The best part about this local family business is their attention to customer service. They work hard to find a solution for every single client, regardless of the situation. This Granada Hills carpet cleaning service truly earned this award.
Each year, the Granada Hills Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Granada Hills area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2023 Granada Hills Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Granada Hills Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About Granada Hills Award Program
The Granada Hills Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Granada Hills area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Granada Hills Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business advertising and marketing groups. Their mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
Each year, in and around the Granada Hills area, the Granada Hills Award Program chooses only the best local businesses. They focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to use various marketing methods to grow their business in spite of difficult economic times. The companies chosen exemplify the best of small business; often leading through customer service and community involvement.
This recognition is a result of the dedication of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care and the efforts and work of this exemplary small business. JP Carpet Cleaning is now part of an exclusive group of small businesses that have achieved this selection.
Introducing JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, a local, family business