Gianna Branca Brings the Heat with Summer Pop Single "isn't it"
Gianna Branca's new single has been described by playlist curators as an immaculate dynamic production with meaningful lyrics and powerful, heartfelt vocals.
It is truly a song where I've finally said everything I ever needed to.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, since her public introduction to the music industry with the release of her debut original single "conversation" in July 2022, Gianna Branca has provoked interest in her non-traditional approach to commercial pop songwriting. With book-length lyrical phrases that take your breath away, intriguing gorgeous vocal tonality, and unapologetic and pure honesty, she has been compared to the likes of her greatest musical influences, such as Taylor Swift.
This summer, with the release of her latest emotionally charged single, "isn't it," Gianna Branca takes us with her on a roller coaster of emotions in this closing chapter of a heartbreak that many of us experience at one point in our lives on our journey to self-discovery. This song has a magnetic pull that keeps bringing you back, wanting more. Branca sings with a relatable trepidation that comes with the uncertainty of confronting the feelings of a failed relationship. The piano is the track's heartbeat, staying consistent as emotion swells in the chorus. Gianna's commanding vocals take center stage throughout, drawing listeners into that clearly identifiable original sound of a rising iconic talent.
"isn't it" was written by Gianna Branca and produced, mixed, and mastered by Mikayla Schawel. The pop single has a runtime of 4 minutes and 8 seconds and features piano, synth, drums, percussion, keys, and synth base. The album artwork was photographed by Dennis Dizon with production support from Rachel Schoenecker and album art design by Dani N Thompson of DNT Entertainment. It was first made available for pre-sale on July 5, 2023, and released today, July 28, 2023, at all digital stores under Gianna's independent label Gianna Branca Music, LLC, with the support of DNT Entertainment.
"In many ways, I think of 'isn't It' as a closing chapter, as an epiphany, because it is truly a song where I've finally said everything I ever needed to. The song is full of things I've thought about for years but never said out loud, and that's why it's so special. I think it's a song I only could have written now at 21 when I have healed and gained perspective over the years."
For more information about Gianna Branca, please visit www.giannabranca.com
More About Gianna Branca:
Gianna Branca is an American pop singer-songwriter, actor, and performer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the summer of 2022, Gianna launched her independent label, Gianna Branca Music, LLC, with the support of her family and her artist development team at DNT Entertainment while also pursuing a degree in Musical Theatre Performance at Shenandoah Conservatory in Virginia. She has released three original singles, "conversation," "Self-Sabatoge," and "isn't it," as well as a "conversation sad girl remix" between July 2022 and July 2023. Gianna's debut EP is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2023. Branca uses her music as an outlet for her feelings and thoughts, similar to that of a journal, and she makes a point of being unapologetically honest in her songwriting. She hopes that people will connect with the lyrics and melodies in her songs and the stories they tell.
