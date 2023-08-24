312 Kitchen & Bath Opens in Chicago Offering Luxury Remodel Services Nationwide
Chicago-based 312 Kitchen & Bath are remodel experts and luxury designers with quality contractors for custom kitchen, bath and home remodeling Nationwide.
You want to be very mindful of your home value when remodeling your kitchen or bath so that you don’t mistakenly cut corners or unnecessarily overspend, which could hurt your investment and resale.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based 312 Kitchen & Bath are remodel experts and luxury designers with quality contractors for custom kitchen, bath and home remodeling Nationwide. Whatever your remodel size, style or budget, they can provide the vision, value and results you desire. Directed by Eric Carter, their professional services are available on-site and virtually in greater Chicago and select cities Nationwide. Whether it's a high-end kitchen or bathroom remodel, or an entire home renovation, their trusted network of preferred general contractors and interior designers can take your remodel from inspiration to installation with beautiful, functional and timeless results.
— Eric Carter, Owner of 312 Kitchen & Bath
With over 20 years of custom kitchen and bath remodeling, Eric Carter brings his experience, energy, and Midwest values to every client project. As the founder and owner, Eric is the luxury remodel expert and lead designer for 312 Kitchen & Bath. Eric loves the unique variety of architectural styles of homes across the country. And he knows how important functional space planning and natural light are when it comes to a smart and beautiful design. Originally from St. Paul, Eric started his business in 2006 by offering kitchen and bath remodel consulting and project management for high-end home renovations in the Twin Cities. This led Eric to become a licensed general contractor in Minnesota and Colorado, where he also flipped luxury homes in Denver and Minneapolis for resale with real estate investors.
312 Kitchen & Bath's experienced team can help turn your dream kitchen or bath remodel into a stunning reality. With their professional services, they will connect you with quality general contractors in your area who can provide bottom-line pricing for your remodel project. And their talented and creative designers will thoughtfully collaborate with you to select the right design, style and finishes for exceptional remodel results. 312 Kitchen & Bath makes it easy and transparent to get your remodel project started. To learn more, simply visit their website to request and schedule a free virtual consultation to talk with luxury remodel expert Eric Carter. During your consultation, Eric will review and discuss your remodel wish list, their professional services, and how their outstanding team can help you achieve smart and beautiful remodel results with "wow factor" you're looking for.
Eric Carter
312 Kitchen & Bath
+1 312-833-3006
team@312kitchenbath.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other