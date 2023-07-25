Assistant Prosecutor Fills Vacant Lake County Judgeship

Judge-designee DeLeone will begin his term on Aug. 14.

Attorney Michael DeLeone was appointed today as judge for the Lake County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division.

DeLeone will take the seat previously held by the late Karen Lawson, who passed away in February. The judge-designee will assume office on August 14, 2023, and will serve the remainder of the unfinished term. He must win election in 2024 to retain the seat.

DeLeone has spent the last 21 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office. He began his legal career as an associate attorney for McIntyre, Kahn, & Kruse Company L.P.A., which is now Western Hurd LLP. He also spent 12 years teaching law courses at Lakeland Community College.

DeLeone earned his law and master’s degrees from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law after receiving his undergraduate degree from Kent State University.