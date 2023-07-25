Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,549 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Prosecutor Fills Vacant Lake County Judgeship

Headshot of judicial appointeee Michael DeLeone

Judge-designee DeLeone will begin his term on Aug. 14.

Headshot of judicial appointeee Michael DeLeone

Judge-designee DeLeone will begin his term on Aug. 14.

Attorney Michael DeLeone was appointed today as judge for the Lake County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division.

DeLeone will take the seat previously held by the late Karen Lawson, who passed away in February. The judge-designee will assume office on August 14, 2023, and will serve the remainder of the unfinished term. He must win election in 2024 to retain the seat.

DeLeone has spent the last 21 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office. He began his legal career as an associate attorney for McIntyre, Kahn, & Kruse Company L.P.A., which is now Western Hurd LLP. He also spent 12 years teaching law courses at Lakeland Community College.

DeLeone earned his law and master’s degrees from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law after receiving his undergraduate degree from Kent State University.

You just read:

Assistant Prosecutor Fills Vacant Lake County Judgeship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more