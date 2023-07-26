Submit Release
ThingVC Launches to Invest in Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

Tech Leaders On a Mission to Democratize Entrepreneurship

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Gellman and Chris Glodé announced the launch of their new micro venture capital fund, ThingVC, which makes seed investments in companies started by members of underrepresented groups.

Founders from all backgrounds, situations, and industries can submit ideas online at ThingVC.com. After a vetting process, the most promising applicants are offered a 5% equity investment at a $200K valuation. In addition to money, they’ll receive the mentoring, connections, and support necessary to make their ideas a reality.

“This is far from a typical VC,” said Gellman, “our main goal is to a make a difference, not money.”

ThingVC is intentionally structured for maximum impact and volume. Gellman and Glodé are the only investors and stakeholders, allowing decisions to be made swiftly. All deal terms are standardized, eliminating excessive legal and administrative fees. The equity investment model removes the need for the founder to take on unnecessary debt and fully unites the fund and the founder as a symbiotic unit.

With a $10K investment from his father, Gellman built Spire Digital and sold it for more than $35M. Glodé helped grow MapMyFitness through its acquisition by Under Armour, then put all his savings into BrandFolder, which eventually sold for more than $150M. Now, they want to help others achieve success in starting a business.

“Entrepreneurship isn’t accessible to everyone, but it should be.” said Glode. “We’re looking for great people with great ideas who just need a shot.”

ThingVC is based in Denver, but open to applications from all locations throughout Colorado and the world.

More information: www.thingvc.com

Michael Gellman
ThingVC
+1 303-503-8656
mike@thingvc.com

