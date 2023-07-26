DSO DataCONNECT Receives ADSO Endorsement as their Affinity Data Partner
The Association of Dental Support Organizations endorsed DSO DataCONNECT as an Affinity Partner for data on the DSO industry
ADSO selected DSO DataCONNECT to provide an optimized dental platform to help the overall DSO industry grow and assist in easier access to services and products. We look forward to our partnership.”YARDLEY, PA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DSO DataCONNECT, the leading data platform for corporate and affiliated dentists in the Dental Support Organization industry, has announced it has received an Affinity Partner endorsement of the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO). DSO DataCONNECT will provide business intelligence to the ADSO for its outreach efforts, and will also offer discounted subscriptions for ADSO members and business partners.
— Andrew Smith, ADSO Executive Director
The dental market continues to consolidate into group practices with corporate support for non-clinical services, which has expanded patient access to quality dental care, helped reduce the cost of care, and improved the oral health of patients. A variety of companies were looking to reach the decision makers associated with these DSOs for sales prospecting, business intelligence, private equity investments and recruitment. DSO DataCONNECT, a subscription-based database, launched in November of 2020, and now hosts over 27,000 corporate contacts and 68,000 affiliated dentist contacts at over 2,800 DSOs and multi-location group practices.
“ADSO is pleased to welcome DSO DataCONNECT as an Affinity Partner offering our members a discounted subscription to this DSO-focused database,” said Andrew Smith, ADSO’s Executive Director. “ADSO selected DSO DataCONNECT to provide an optimized dental platform that will help the overall DSO industry grow and assist in easier access to services and products. We look forward to our partnership.”
“I have been in the dental media market for over 30 years, and could see the unmet demand for those looking to reach the critical DSO market, so my business partner and I decided to try to figure out a way to provide up-to-date, clean data on the both corporate and affiliated DSO dentist contacts. With an 80% renewal rate, our customers are showing that we have filled that need,” said Allen Schwartz, co-founder at DSO DataCONNECT. He added, “I believe this Affinity Partnership will help the ADSO’s outreach and growth, and we are pleased to be a part of this effort.”
ADSO members who would like to learn more about this partnership and discount can visit https://www.theadso.org/marketplace/.
ABOUT DSO DataCONNECT
DSO DataCONNECT is the leading data provider for the DSO industry. Created by two founders with over 60 years of combined dental media experience, the subscription database now hosts over 100,000 corporate and affiliated dentist contacts, and more than 2,800 DSOs and group practices of 3 or more. Learn more at https://dsodataconnect.com/.
ABOUT ADSO
The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing affiliated dentists to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care, and improve the oral health of their communities. The ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policy makers and the media. Learn more at https://www.theadso.org/.
