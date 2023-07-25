Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5002722

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Eric Huestis

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 16, 2023 at approximately 0135 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a vandalism complaint originating in the vicinity of Little Chicago Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont.  It was discovered that Eric Huestis (48) had destroyed property that was not his following a road rage incident. Huestis was released with a citation for the above violation and is due to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/23 at 12:30 P.M.

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

