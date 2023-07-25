New Haven Barracks / Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002722
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/16/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Eric Huestis
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 16, 2023 at approximately 0135 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a vandalism complaint originating in the vicinity of Little Chicago Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont. It was discovered that Eric Huestis (48) had destroyed property that was not his following a road rage incident. Huestis was released with a citation for the above violation and is due to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/21/23 at 12:30 P.M.
COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.