Nominations are open for the Province’s Medal of Good Citizenship for 2023.

This prestigious medal recognizes people who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward.

These contributions are outside of paid employment or go beyond the parameters of what their job entails.

The medal acknowledges their generosity, service, acts of selflessness and contributions to community life. Any current or former long-term resident of British Columbia is eligible to be nominated for the medal. Youth aged 15-25 and posthumous nominations are also welcome.

Nominations are due by Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, to be considered this year. Submissions received after this date will be considered for 2024.

Nomination forms and the criteria to apply are available online: www.gov.bc.ca/medalofgoodcitizenship