Willens & Baez Personal Injury Lawyers, P.C. Win Biggest Dog Bite Injury Award in Illinois History

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A 59-year-old woman severely injured by a dog has secured a $1.5 million award through the representation of Willens & Baez Personal Injury Lawyers in Chicago. The case was filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County Law Division (Case/Docket # 22 L 008814) and is the largest dog bite settlement in the history of Illinois.

Willens & Baez’s client was peacefully walking her female Labrador in her own neighborhood when three unattended dogs approached her. The size and presence of two of those dogs made her uneasy, so she began calling out to see if the dogs’ owner or sitter was in the vicinity. Within seconds, however, one of the unattended dogs showed signs of aggression towards her Labrador, prompting her to pull on her pet’s leash towards safety.

Her efforts to be safe unfortunately could not stop the ensuing nightmare. In an instant, the aggressive dog turned on her, locking its jaw on her right forearm and dragging her half a block. For what seemed like forever, the woman screamed for help as she suffered painful fractures and wounds. A few neighbors tried to respond but were too afraid to physically intervene.

After several minutes, the dog’s owner finally appeared, and it was only then that the dog released its grip on the victim. The dog bite had instantly fractured the woman’s radius and ulna, for which she required hardware installation via surgery. She also suffered severe disfigurement that required skin grafts from her thigh.

On top of the permanent physical injuries, the woman was left with traumatic emotional injuries that her lawyer David Baez states are “still extremely crippling almost two years later.”

David Baez continues that, “Every time our client sees her right arm, takes her dog for a walk, or wears a short sleeve shirt, she is reminded of that horrendous morning.”

The injury lawyers vigorously litigated the case using strategic decisions and empathetic advocacy for the victim, resulting in the record-breaking case result.

Willens & Baez has previously won many other high-value cases for their clients. Outcomes include a $15.8 million verdict in a pedestrian accident case, a $12 million settlement in a birth injury case, and a $2 million settlement in a balcony fall injury case. The firm has also obtained substantial dog-bite settlements for other Chicagoans in the past.

With this recent dog-bite case victory, the attorneys are certain that the compensation will aid their client in her post-injury life. “We were able to see to it that justice was fully served, and our client was fairly and reasonably compensated with this record-breaking settlement,” added Baez.

