Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 25, 2023 FDA Publish Date: July 25, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg and soy Company Name: Rich Products Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Company Announcement

Rich Products of Buffalo, NY is recalling 15 cases of Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks because they may contain undeclared egg and soy. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks were distributed to Sam’s Club retail stores in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The affected Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are sold in a cardboard box package with a Net WT of 5 LB, Best If Used By Date of 12/28/2024 stamped on the side panel and a UPC number 078742226880 on the back of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after Rich’s discovered that an incorrect raw material was used during the manufacturing process that introduced egg and soy to the product. Egg and soy do not appear in the ingredient listing on the package.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Rich’s Product Helpline at 1-800-356-7094 (United States) Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST.