AFR 75th anniversary highlighted at AF Band, Max Impact concert

The AF Band, Max Impact performed a concert at the National Harbor on July 22nd. During the performance they highlighted the Air Force Reserve's 75th anniversary with Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve, Commander, Air Force Reserve Command, giving opening remarks with Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command and his family in attendance.

