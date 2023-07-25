Manchin Announces $3.2 Million for Two Research Projects at West Virginia University

July 25, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,218,419 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for two research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support establishing a biological research mentoring network for individuals from research-disadvantaged backgrounds and informing process safety management strategies for manufacturing industries.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with groundbreaking research projects, and I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with these two critical initiatives,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help establish an innovative research mentoring network for biological and environmental sciences and improve safety management strategies for a wide range of manufacturing industries. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster research opportunities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: