Warren County Supervisor District 3 Candidate Shawn Jackson Runs for Re-election
Shawn Jackson is the Warren County Supervisor for District 3.WARREN COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawn Jackson, the first African American woman supervisor in Warren County, MS, is running for re-election for County Supervisor District 3.
Shawn has delivered significant results in her first four years in office, making good on her promises to the constituents. Her advocacy and leadership during the pandemic and other historic events have led to making history in the county through her actions, decisions, and leadership. As the pandemic hit, Supervisor Jackson spearheaded and created major opportunities for the entire Warren County community to be resilient and prepare for revitalization.
Under her leadership, the county distributed over 20,000 boxes of food to all areas of Warren County. The organizations representing the entire community worked together to help those in need. She fought for public/government-sponsored giveaways of free PPE, masks, and sanitizers, as well as creating a drive-through vaccination site in Warren County for residents.
Supervisor Jackson also worked to end severe gerrymandering in Warren County, producing a voting and precinct map that the community can be proud of. Her efforts led to the City of Vicksburg offering incentives for development that span beyond just downtown and into communities that have been long neglected. She advocated that millions of dollars be put aside to offer home improvement grants, housing down payment assistance, and for the building of new homes.
Shawn has ensured that the County’s distribution of its $8.8MM in ARPA funding was a more transparent and inclusive process than it otherwise would’ve been.
She has delivered a positive vote for ARPA investment to go to nearly all qualified applicants, with the first approval going to the NAACP for COVID relief activities. She has also ensured funding has gotten to youth organizations and after-school tutoring programs, community centers, mentoring programs, and for the first time in history, invested $150,000 for the needed improvements of Bethel AME Church, a birthplace of local, state, and national black history.
Supervisor Jackson has been the spearhead of major financial strategies for the county, saving all taxpayers money. She led the bond offering to raise millions of dollars to fix erosions and landslide issues experienced by the historic flooding of 2019. She brought in and established governmental relationships with national investment banks and helped develop the design, build, and financing structures for major capital projects that are leading to Warren County finally being in a position to build a new jail facility and restructuring how local major industry invests in the community.
Supervisor Jackson has been an advocate for the hundreds of Warren County employees, supporting efforts to raise their pay so that men and women can take care of their families. A highlight of her first term is leading the effort to include a 25% local participation clause in the contract to build Warren County’s new jail.
"No one wants to build a new jail. But we have to. And to the extent we will use nearly $70MM of taxpayer dollars, and our community is suffering economically, it made sense for me to ask that at least 25% go to local men and women and businesses - meaning our local economy can look forward to millions coming right back here to feed our families. It’s time to stop giving the lion’s share of our dollars to people who don’t live here,” explained Supervisor Jackson.
She concluded, “I am honored to have served as County Supervisor of District 3 for the past four years, and I look forward to continuing the work that we started. I am committed to producing real results for our community and making good on my promises to our constituents."
