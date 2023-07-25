Warren County Native Amanda Battle Announces Candidacy for Tax Collector
The election for Tax Collector will be held on Aug 8th, 2023.WARREN COUNTY , MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Battle, a lifelong resident of Warren County, has announced her candidacy for the position of Tax Collector. With 25 years of experience in the county's Tax Collector's office, Mrs. Battle is the most experienced and qualified candidate for the job.
Mrs. Battle began working in the Tax Collector's office in her twenties and has held various roles from administrative to bookkeeping and has even filled in during the absence of the elected tax collector. She holds a degree in Business Management and a Masters in Leadership from Belhaven University.
"I am excited to announce my candidacy for Tax Collector of Warren County," said Mrs. Battle. "I have dedicated my career to serving the people of this county, and I am committed to continuing to do so in this new role."
Mrs. Battle is well-versed in the functions and staff of the Tax Collector's office and understands the importance of the role in ensuring the efficient collection and distribution of tax revenue. She believes that her experience and knowledge will enable her to impact the office and the county immediately.
"I am asking the voters of Warren County to support me in this election and trust me to use my experience and knowledge to make a positive difference," Mrs. Battle added. "I am ready to hit the ground running on day one, and I am committed to ensuring that the Tax Collector's office serves the people of Warren County to the best of its abilities."
The election for Tax Collector will be held on August 8, and Mrs. Battle encourages all eligible voters to participate in this critical election.
For any questions, contact Amanda Haggard Battle Campaign at 601-529-8462 or email haggardbattle4taxcollector@gmail.com.
For more information on Amanda Haggard Battle and her campaign, please visit her Facebook page: Amanda Haggard Battle For Warren County Tax Collector.
Media Relations
Amanda Haggard Battle Campaign
601-529-8462
haggardbattle4taxcollector@gmail.com
