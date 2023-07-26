Progress Beyond Pride: Learning Deeper and Loving Louder
Chris Angel Murphy is an experienced LGBTQ+ trainer and community organizer who promotes progress, not perfection, in one's LGBTQ+ allyship journey.
With 45 states introducing over 500 anti-trans bills this year alone, we need folks to love us louder with their actions.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While Pride Month in June is behind us, allyship is a 365-day affair. That’s why host Chris Angel Murphy interviews everyday individuals with gritty, real-life stories and dynamic, inspiring voices that prove the LGBTQ+ community is anything but a monolith we can cram into one month each year.
— Chris Angel Murphy, Host
The third season of Allyship is a Verb is set to launch on August 1, 2023, with its devoted listeners’ support. Each episode will begin with three questions to ponder, includes an actionable tip from each guest, and ends with three takeaway questions for self-reflection and making meaningful change.
“Chris Angel’s self-reflection questions will tickle your brain and heart in all the right ways.” - EdCarra
“This podcast has just skyrocketed the idea of what I thought I knew and how much I need to learn.” - Gwernthk
Long-time and newer listeners tune in to explore identity, intersectionality, diversity, and more alongside LGBTQ+ folks. Therapists report sharing episodes with clients, parents and caregivers are learning how to better show up for their kids, professors enrich student experiences with it, and employee resource groups have even turned to Allyship is a Verb for building a compassionate and inclusive culture in their companies.
With 52 episodes currently available, the podcast has been nominated for the Rainbow Mic category at the Sonic Bloom Awards, Best Personal Growth at The Ambies, and Best DIY at The Ambies. Those who choose to support this season’s Indiegogo or become monthly supporters help Allyship is a Verb reach a broader audience while bringing in incredible individuals, like nonbinary designer and podcast cover art creator Kit Ballum Cohen as contributors to the show.
Because not everyone listens to podcasts, and Chris Angel wants to make the information as accessible as possible, they want to raise additional funds to produce e-books and other resources to reach more people. There are also plans for the podcast to have a traveling audio exhibit to begin in Denver, Colorado, starting before the end of 2023.
About the Host: Chris Angel Murphy, MSW (they/them), is an award-winning LGBTQ+ trainer and community organizer with a big heart and decades of experience in the LGBTQ+ community. They humbly share their stories, mistakes, and moments of reflection to remind us that imperfection is part of every individual’s allyship journey. Chris Angel is passionate about connecting people with the support and resources they need.
Chris Angel Murphy
Gender Sexuality Info, LLC
hello@gendersexuality.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Indiegogo Campaign Video