PBS KIDS® Characters Coloring Program has begun, 120+ new Products in the Works

PBS KIDS® Characters, Arthur® and ColoringBook.com

PBS KIDS® Characters, Arthur® and ColoringBook.com

PBS KIDS® Characters with ColoringBook.com

PBS KIDS® Characters with ColoringBook.com

PBS KIDS Characters ODD SQUAD with ColoringBook.com

PBS KIDS Characters ODD SQUAD with ColoringBook.com

The new PBS KIDS® Characters Coloring Book Program has begun with over 120 various products in the works from ColoringBook.com

My primary focus is to provide wholesome educational family fun products for any person at any age that loves to color, read, relax, and learn.”
— Publisher N. Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. publishing house, announced an exciting expansion of the company's product line with the launch of new Coloring Book Products Featuring PBS KIDS® Characters. The new products are manufactured for entertainment and merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers. The coloring products are based on the PBS KIDS® Characters animated series and designed for children ages 4 and up, starring all their family and friends.

Available today is Arthur® Coloring Book Official. Arthur encourages a love of coloring, reading and libraries for all children. An introductory message from Marc Brown the creator and author, from a scanable QR code with your cell phone. The covers are a high glossy card stock, the coloring pages are printed on high quality paper suitable for all coloring utensils. For extra fun the book includes puzzles, games, and activities for all ages.

Included is a line of products designed for marketing purposes for use by PBS member stations nationally. There are a variety of coloring products with prices ranging from $0.87 to $19.93 per copy. The product lines are available in sizes 5.5" x 8.5", up to 12" x 18" printed on high quality paper, bright cardstock covers with varying page counts and binding options. In the works are coloring book entertainment programs for beloved brands including Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, and Wild Kratts®. All copyright and trademark rights are reserved by their respective owners. PBS KIDS AND PBS KIDS logo are trademarks and property of Public Broadcasting Service. All Rights Reserved.

Really Big Coloring Books®, continued investment in new product development brings forth products that meet the ever-demanding needs of the American populace. "Our company is known for its inclusiveness, diversity, and wide variety of topics. My primary focus is to provide wholesome educational family fun products for any person at any age that loves to color, read, relax, and learn," said company founder and publisher, N. Wayne Bell.

N. Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-725-1452
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

PBS KIDS® Characters Coloring Program has begun, 120+ new Products in the Works

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
N. Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-725-1452
Company/Organization
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
9261 Dielman Industrial Drive
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132-2202
United States
+1 314-695-5757
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO,

More From This Author
PBS KIDS® Characters Coloring Program has begun, 120+ new Products in the Works
N. Wayne Bell celebrates milestone with Rolling Stone Culture Council
ColoringBook.com expands product offerings with launch of Brand-New Coloring Book Products for PBS KIDS® Characters
View All Stories From This Author