PBS KIDS® Characters Coloring Program has begun, 120+ new Products in the Works
My primary focus is to provide wholesome educational family fun products for any person at any age that loves to color, read, relax, and learn.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. publishing house, announced an exciting expansion of the company's product line with the launch of new Coloring Book Products Featuring PBS KIDS® Characters. The new products are manufactured for entertainment and merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers. The coloring products are based on the PBS KIDS® Characters animated series and designed for children ages 4 and up, starring all their family and friends.
— Publisher N. Wayne Bell
Available today is Arthur® Coloring Book Official. Arthur encourages a love of coloring, reading and libraries for all children. An introductory message from Marc Brown the creator and author, from a scanable QR code with your cell phone. The covers are a high glossy card stock, the coloring pages are printed on high quality paper suitable for all coloring utensils. For extra fun the book includes puzzles, games, and activities for all ages.
Included is a line of products designed for marketing purposes for use by PBS member stations nationally. There are a variety of coloring products with prices ranging from $0.87 to $19.93 per copy. The product lines are available in sizes 5.5" x 8.5", up to 12" x 18" printed on high quality paper, bright cardstock covers with varying page counts and binding options. In the works are coloring book entertainment programs for beloved brands including Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, and Wild Kratts®. All copyright and trademark rights are reserved by their respective owners. PBS KIDS AND PBS KIDS logo are trademarks and property of Public Broadcasting Service. All Rights Reserved.
Really Big Coloring Books®, continued investment in new product development brings forth products that meet the ever-demanding needs of the American populace. "Our company is known for its inclusiveness, diversity, and wide variety of topics. My primary focus is to provide wholesome educational family fun products for any person at any age that loves to color, read, relax, and learn," said company founder and publisher, N. Wayne Bell.
