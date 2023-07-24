Issues of expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan discussed

UZBEKISTAN, July 24 - Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, held talks with Takashi Hatori, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Uzbekistan on 25 July this year.

During the meeting, the prospects for expanding bilateral trade, economic, investment financial and technical cooperation were considered, and the dynamics of growth in the number of joint ventures with Japanese capital in Uzbekistan implementing projects in priority sectors was highly appreciated.

Mechanisms and joint actions were discussed in detail to attract technologies, management and know-how of leading Japanese companies to Uzbekistan for the implementation of new joint investment projects in pharmaceuticals, textiles, education, machine-building and other areas. An agreement has been reached to organise monthly round tables with the participation of representatives of Japanese business circles.

The parties also discussed the possibility of increasing financial and technical assistance of the Government of Japan for the implementation of socially significant projects in our country. Takashi Hatori expressed readiness to continue active interaction both within the framework of the ongoing projects and with a view to jointly develop new initiatives.

The sides separately considered the preparations for Uzbekistan's participation in the World Expo in 2025 in 2025 in Osaka.

At the end of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed mutual commitment to further enhancing successful cooperation and worked out a format of joint actions for the practical implementation of existing agreements.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan