UPDATE: State Grand Jury Declines to Criminally Charge Officer Who Struck a Motorist Outside of a Disabled Vehicle While Responding to a Multiple Car Accident and Fire in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK — A state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Julius Filep, 55, of Edison, N.J. Mr. Filep was fatally injured on August 1, 2021, when a police vehicle struck him in East Brunswick while Mr. Filep was walking on Route 18.

Mr. Filep’s death was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents on the state grand jury in accordance with the 2019 Independent Prosecutor Directive. In July 2021, OPIA issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure these grand jury presentations are conducted in a neutral, objective manner, with appropriate transparency regarding the process, consistent with the Directive.

The investigation included interviews of witnesses, review of video footage from both a local business establishment as well from a citizen’s dash camera, event data recorder for the police vehicle, multiple 9-1-1 calls, radio transmissions, and autopsy results from the medical examiner. This evidence was presented to a state grand jury. After hearing the testimony and evidence, the grand jury concluded its deliberations Monday, July 24, 2023, and voted “no bill,” concluding no criminal charges should be filed against Patrolman Mitchell Ngai of the East Brunswick Police Department. Officer Ngai was on-duty and in uniform, while operating a marked patrol vehicle at the time of the fatal accident.

According to the investigation, a vehicle struck a utility pole in a single vehicle accident along the northbound side of the highway. That driver was later summoned for careless driving after the investigation revealed he had been sleeping while operating his vehicle. That crash caused the utility pole, electrical transformers and wires, as well as other debris, to fall on both the northbound and southbound side of the highway. Additionally, that first vehicle remained disabled on the highway.

Mr. Filep was operating his vehicle in the northbound lanes and his vehicle was disabled after making impact with debris on the ground. In the southbound side of the highway, a third driver, as well as an 18 wheel truck, drove over the downed wires, resulting in arching electrical wires that were on fire. After Mr. Filep and others placed 9-1-1 calls, two East Brunswick Patrol Officers were dispatched to the south side of the highway and were advised simply that there were “wires down” and a car crash. Patrolman Ngai arrived in the area, approximately five minutes after the initial accident. In light of where he was located when he initially received the call for service, Officer Ngai was travelling on Route 18 northbound. At that time, there was an active fire in the southbound side of the highway, resulting from the downed, arching wires, from the earlier crash. Mr. Filep was standing in the left lane of the northbound side of the highway, near the concrete median, wearing a black shirt and black shorts, in an area that was not illuminated by street lights. Patrolman Ngai’s vehicle struck a wooden pole that was in the roadway as a result of the first crash and then struck Mr. Filep before crashing into the first disabled vehicle on the northbound side of the highway. Emergency medical personnel rendered aid to Mr. Filep, who was transported by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:13 a.m.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. The grand jury is instructed on the elements of the potential criminal offenses, including criminal homicide offenses, that could be brought and, as required by statutes, the grand jury is instructed on self-defense and other forms of legal justification.

A conflicts check was conducted pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and no actual or potential conflict of interest was found involving any individual assigned to the investigation. Prior to presentation to the grand jury, the investigation was reviewed by OPIA Executive Director Thomas Eicher in accordance with the policies and procedures established for these presentations in the SOPs.

At the conclusion of these investigations, pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and SOPs, OPIA determines whether any principal should be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for administrative review in accordance with the AG’s Internal Affairs Policy & Procedures. OPIA monitors any resulting review and takes such actions as are necessary to ensure that the review is completed in a timely fashion, and that appropriate actions are taken based on the results of the review.

The Independent Prosecutor Directive is posted on the Attorney General’s website at this link:

https://www.nj.gov/oag/dcj/agguide/directives/ag-Directive-2019-4.pdf

Further information about how fatal police encounters are investigated in New Jersey under the directive is found at this link:

https://www.njoag.gov/independent-prosecutor/

