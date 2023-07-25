Introducing a New Line of Safety Blood Collection Devices: Unistik® Venous Blood Collection

Unistik® ShieldLock Safety Winged Set

Owen Mumford launches a blood collection safety winged set and safety needle portfolio, designed for simple and safe blood collection.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Venous blood collection is an essential procedure used in various medical settings from hospitals and clinics to diagnostic laboratories. Owen Mumford has been pioneering the advancement of medical technology for over 70 years and remains a global medical device innovator. Through the design, development, and manufacturing of Owen Mumford’s capillary blood sampling devices, they have built upon their experience to introduce a line of venous blood collection products.

Unistik® Blood Collection devices are offered in a broad range of safety winged sets and blood collection needles. The devices are designed to offer healthcare professionals:

• Intuitive Use: Unistik® Venous Blood Collection devices feature a straightforward design making them easy for healthcare professionals to use.

• Familiar Technique: Our devices rely on tried-and-tested blood collection techniques which healthcare professionals know.

• Cost-Effectiveness: Unistik® Venous Blood Collection devices are a cost-effective solution which will are designed to not compromise quality or safety.

“We are excited to introduce the Unistik® Venous Blood Collection portfolio,” said Travis Shaw, Executive Vice President, Owen Mumford USA, Inc. “This latest introduction complements our capillary blood portfolio and enables us to offer a range of specimen collection products that include finger and heel capillary blood sampling, urine collection and now venous blood collection.”

Owen Mumford is committed to providing healthcare professionals with high quality, cost-effective products that positively impact patient care. For more information about Unistik® Venous Blood Collection Portfolio please visit our website at www.owenmumford.com or contact an Owen Mumford Representative at 800-421-6936.

About Owen Mumford

When Ivan Owen and John Mumford started Owen Mumford in 1952, they shared a vision to deliver innovative solutions that would help patients and medical professionals better manage diabetes and other conditions. Today the vision remains the cornerstone of Owen Mumford, Making a World of Difference to a World of People through innovation, exceptional quality, and product performance. For more information, please visit owenmumford.com.