Butchertown Clinical Trials and The Eye Care Institute Announce 19th FDA Approval
John C. Meyer, MD, was the Principal Investigator. Meyer said was encouraged by the results as soon as he began seeing the effects of the trial drug. He enrolled more than 120 people in this trial.”LOUISVILLE, KY, 40206, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Irvine, CA, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% indicated for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis.
XDEMVY is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment for Demodex Blepharitis (DB)
Tarsus states Demodex blepharitis impacts approximately 25 million eye care patients in the U.S. – or 1 out of every 12 adults. It is a common yet often misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed eyelid disease that is caused by an infestation of Demodex mites, the most common ectoparasite found on human skin.
Mark Prussian, CEO of Butchertown Clinical Trials, said, “My mother, who lives in a nursing home, was suffering from Demodex mites on the eyelids at the same time we were actively conducting the clinical trial. As she doesn’t live nearby, she wasn’t eligible to participate in the trial. It was so disheartening to see my mother suffer from this condition, without any treatment options, while also knowing my own colleagues were working toward an effective treatment. While useful for millions of active Americans, Prussian believes this new treatment will be especially beneficial for nursing home residents and others with less active lifestyles.
John C. Meyer, MD, of The Eye Care Institute and Butchertown Clinical Trials, was the Principal Investigator. Dr. Meyer said was encouraged by the results as soon as he began seeing the effects of the trial drug. Working with the Butchertown Clinical Trials staff, Dr. Meyer enrolled more than 120 people in this trial.
This is the 19th FDA-approved drug or device for Louisville, KY-based Butchertown Clinical Trials, a division of The Eye Care Institute. Mark Prussian stated each FDA approval is a breakthrough for medicine and for the improvement of the lives of our patients.
