New App Empowers Focus for Those with ADHD
Great tool for school, work, and home.ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allison Nance, an independent product designer, has launched Attentli, a simple yet effective timer app designed to help users stay focused during lectures, meetings, household or other important tasks.
Unlike similar apps, Attentli provides accountability to help users actually follow through. In combination with a timer, regular reminders prompt users to refocus their mind and efforts on the task at hand. Attentli is ideal for those with attention differences like ADHD or who work in distracting environments.
“I designed Attentli to be a simple tool for improving focus and productivity,” said Allison Nance. “The reminders provide gentle nudges to help minimize the time the user is distracted. Attentli works like a teacher telling you to pay attention in class except you are in control of when the "teacher" tells you to pay attention.”
Attentli allows users to set a timer for any duration. At regular intervals during the timer, the app provides audible reminders to refocus attention on the task. Users can customize the frequency of reminders to match their needs. The reminders continue until the timer is complete.
Attentli is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.
About:
Allison Nance is an independent product designer based in Anniston, Alabama. Her work focuses on simple yet thoughtful tech products that improve lives. Attentli is her first publicly available app inspired by her late ADHD diagnosis and vision for neurodivergent-friendly products.
Attentli press kit: attentli.app/press
Attentli Trailer