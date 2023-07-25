Modern Day Pilgrimage to a Rural Promise Land

The Historic Mac Wesley Chapel, in southeast Kansas near the Verdigris River, and the Kansas/Oklahoma line, is getting a second wind. The Century and a half year old legacy begins redevelopment at the end of Summer 2023

The family of Mac Wesley, a Black Exoduster, who gifted 13 of his 17 children land, has met annually for 152 years. Pictured (top) great-grandchildren of Mac Wesley at one of the basket dinners in the 1970s and pictured (bottom) grandsons of Mac Wesley st