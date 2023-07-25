More Than 100 Years After the Original Query, Bible Scholar Asks, ‘What Would Jesus Do Now?’

In Year of Our Lord, David S. Heeren introduces readers to relatable, well-rounded characters who represent a cross-section of Christians entering troubled times — each of them pledging to do as Jesus would do for one year. David S. Heeren, Bible scholar and author

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bible scholar David S. Heeren blends the relatability and engagement of a novel with thought-provoking real-world concerns in Year of Our Lord, a book that updates and advances the premise “What would Jesus do?” first posited by Charles Sheldon in his 1896 book, In His Steps.

Now, more than a century later, Heeren’s book sets the stage using modern-day scenarios with elements of mystery, suspense, romance, humor and drama.

In Year of Our Lord, a young church pastor, who does not know his wife is being unfaithful to him, introduces a project in which church members are encouraged to contemplate “What would Jesus do?” whenever they face important decisions.

The parishioners who take the pledge see their lives heading in unexpected new directions. Some find romance and adventure. Others face danger and suspense in the midst of a powerful hurricane. All have their faith tested in heart-rending ways ranging from spousal infidelity and loss of income to false arrest and forcible seizure of their children.

“Readers will find a slew of well-rounded characters who represent a cross-section of Christians entering a troubled time,” Heeren said. “I think just about everyone reading this book will find at least one Christian character to relate to in a significant way.”

Evangelism Explosion creator D. James Kennedy (now deceased) had this to say about Year of Our Lord: “When David Heeren conceived the brilliant idea of writing a sequel to Charles Sheldon's In His Steps, he undertook a very challenging assignment. He has succeeded in bringing forward the question raised in the 1896 bestseller — ‘What would Jesus do?’ — up to date in our totally different environment 100 years later. His anecdotal style, in modern terminology, takes the reader through a series of dilemmas and difficulties confronting a young minister committed to walking as precisely in the steps of Jesus as he could for one year. Readers will find the results interesting and compelling.”

About the Author

David S. Heeren is an award-winning journalist and author of 19 books. A personal prayer identical to that of Isaiah (Is. 6:8) led him to change his career emphasis from sports writing to Christian writing in 2007. Since that time, he has published 10 books with Christian themes, five of which deal with biblical end-time prophecy. His book, The High Sign, which identifies the most likely sign of Jesus’ Second Coming, received a double-four-star (perfect) rating from the Online Book Club — the highest rating awarded by the club. Year of Our Lord is a prelude to Heeren’s latest book, The Coming.

To learn more, please visit http://endtimes-mystery.com.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Year-Our-Lord-would-Jesus/dp/1684863015/

Year of Our Lord

Publisher: URLink Print & Media, LLC

ISBN-10: ‎1684863015

ISBN-13: ‎978-1684863013

Available from Amazon.com