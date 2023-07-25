New survey reveals generational divide when it comes to what women find attractive

What women want? The age old question. Beard or No Beard? CutThroatClub have managed to interview over 100 women to find out the answer to just that.

CHORLEY, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary: A new survey from specialist online razor service Cut Throat Club has revealed what women want when it comes to men’s facial hair. While clean-shaven men in general came up trumps, younger women in particular showed a growing appreciation for a well-groomed beard.

A new survey from specialist online razor service Cut Throat Club has revealed detailed insights into what women find attractive when it comes to men’s facial hair. While a clean-shaven face won the day, with 39% of the vote, the overall picture wasn’t quite that simple, with notable differences in opinion based on respondents’ age. Women aged 45-60 showed the strongest preference (46%) for clean-shaven men, with only 21% of that demographic finding beards attractive. Yet women aged 18-29 disagreed: for them, the bearded look was just as attractive as a freshly shaven face.

All age groups were, however, that when it comes to heading to the office, the clean-shaven look is by far the most professional. Overall, 75% of women felt that a clean shave looks more professional in a working environment, including 65% of women aged 18-29, 72% of those aged 30-44 and 92% of women in the 45-60-year-old age group. Stubble was considered the least professional look by all age groups.

For women whose partners have facial hair, a natural beard with lines straightened and trimmed was the most popular look, with 46% of respondents rating this as their preference. Stubble with straight lines, meanwhile, was popular with 22% of women. A natural beard with no grooming, however, was far from popular, with only 7% of women preferring their partner to have this look. Among women aged 45-60, that figure dropped to just 4%.

“Clearly, one size does not fit all when it comes to facial hair,” comments Cut Throat Club’s Tom Yates. “Our survey respondents showed that there are significant differences of opinion across the generations when it comes to what is and isn’t attractive. Younger women are far more likely to find a well-groomed beard attractive, while stubble is a big no-no for those aged 45 and above. Women of all ages agreed though, that a clean-shaven look fits the bill if men want to come across as both attractive and professional.”

The survey is part of a raft of information provided by the Cut Throat Club as part of the company’s mission to make the art of shaving more accessible. The firm shares information, advice and buying guides, while also supplying a range of premium wet shaving products, from individual razors and strops to kits and gift sets.

