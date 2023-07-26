Cronly.App: AI-Powered “Cron Job” Scheduler Launches
easyDNS launches AI-powered “cron job” scheduler, Cronly.App, which allows users to write in plain language what they want to happen and when, without any code.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- easyDNS Technologies Inc. (“EasyDNS”) launches newly acquired AI-powered “cron job” scheduler, Cronly.App. The app allows users to write in plain language what they want to happen and when, without writing any code.
Cronly.App is the AI innovation of the unix cron system launched in 1979. “Cron jobs” are critical components across nearly all Unix and Unix-based servers. Through “cron jobs”, users can schedule recurring jobs and processes to run at predefined times and intervals on a predictable, reliable basis. Until now, cron jobs have mostly been used by senior-level system administrators.
Understanding and implementing crontabs has been hard for 40 years. Users are prone to typos and omissions, confusion around column order, and which special characters a given system supports. All of these can lead to failed executions and the knock-on effects those entail. EasyDNS’s acquisition and launch of Cronly.App empowers customers to make “cron jobs” easy.
Mark E. Jeftovic, co-founder of EasyDNS.com says, “We are continuing to push against things that don’t need to be difficult. Cronly.App makes the whole process simple, saving thousands of hours and money in project management, process implementation, and debugging.”
Developers, Data Analysts, Project Managers, IT Operations, Webmasters, and others who want to make their lives easier, tasks trustworthy, and processes scheduled and verified will want to use Cronly.App.
How Cronly.App Schedules Tasks
- Users enter when the job should execute.
- Cronly uses AI to create a crontab entry.
- Users host “cron jobs” in the cloud and use the remote cron scheduler.
Cronly.App Quick Facts
- Cronly.App was developed in the Netherlands.
- Cronly.App was acquired by easyDNS Technologies in 2023.
- Over 400 developers from around the world use Cronly.App
- Cronly.App integrates via Zapier with Slack, PagerDuty, MessageBird, Discord, Pushover, Pushbullet, webpushr, Microsoft Teams, Trello, Opsgenie, ClickUp, and Intercom
- If users just need a no-nonsense, quick access way to generate the entry, use our stand-alone AI cron wizard here.
- If users want to integrate into jobs run via Cronly, login or open one here.
FAQ
What happens when my cron job fails? Users will be notified, depending on their preferences. Users can receive notifications via email, Slack, or other integrations.
How do users monitor my application? Users get a URL to monitor their application. Users add an HTTP call to this URL at the end of their script. If the URL is called, everything is fine. If not, users will be notified.
What happens when a “cron job” comes back online? When a user’s “cron job” goes down, users will not receive new notifications for that job, to avoid spam. When users fix the problem, monitoring automatically begins again.
What is the difference between job monitors and managed jobs? When a job monitor is used, Cronly will notify the user if the job fails. When a user has created a managed job, Cronly will manage the whole job for a user. This includes calling the job when it needs to run. A user does not need to set up cron jobs on their own.
How does this work? Users set up a job behind an endpoint. Cronly will call the endpoint when it needs to run, and monitor the response to make sure it runs successfully.
What about security of the endpoint? Security should always be a top priority. For this purpose, users should not want anyone to be able to access the endpoint. Because of this, Cronly allows users to configure the HTTP request. Add authentication headers, and users are good to go.
