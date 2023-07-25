RI Department of State Launches Online Application for Voters to Request a Mail Ballot

PROVIDENCE, RI - Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division today launched a new online application portal for registered Rhode Island voters to request a mail ballot.

"Today's announcement is an important step forward in our work to modernize and strengthen our elections system," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "As Secretary of State, I will do everything I can to ensure the ballot box is accessible to all eligible voters, and this online application portal provides a new convenient and secure way to request a mail ballot."

To use the online application, requestors must be registered Rhode Island voters with a Rhode Island-issued driver's license or State identification card. The Online Mail Ballot Application portal can be accessed online, in English and in Spanish, at vote.ri.gov.

Online applications for mail ballots were authorized through the Let RI Vote Act, sponsored by House Majority Whip Katherine Kazarian and Senate Judiciary Chair Dawn Euer and signed into law in June of 2022.

"This is an exciting announcement that improves voter access by expanding the ways Rhode Islanders can apply for a mail ballot," said House Majority Whip Katherine Kazarian. "I'm proud to have sponsored the Let RI Vote Act and encourage Rhode Island voters to take advantage of this modernized application process."

"Increasing the accessibility of our elections strengthens our democracy," said Senate Judiciary Chair Dawn Euer. "I'm proud to see the implementation of this important piece of the Let RI Vote Act. A simple, secure way to request a mail ballot is now available online for Rhode Islanders. Thanks to Secretary Amore and his team for implementing this key piece of the law."

The process to complete and return a mail ballot is the same whether the ballot was requested through the online application portal or by a paper form.

Paper applications are still available online at vote.ri.gov and in-person at local boards of canvassers and city or town halls.

The deadline to request a mail ballot for the September 5 special primary election is August 15, 2023.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

###

El Departamento de Estado de Rhode Island Lanza un Sistema de Solicitud Digital para que los Votantes Soliciten una Papeleta de Votación por Correo

PROVIDENCE, RI – El Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI lanzaron el día de hoy, un nuevo portal de solicitud digital donde los votantes inscritos de Rhode Island pueden solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo.

"El anuncio del día de hoy es un importante paso adelante en nuestra iniciativa de modernizar y fortalecer nuestro sistema electoral", dijo el Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore. "Como Secretario de Estado, haré todo lo posible para garantizar que las urnas sean accesibles a todos los votantes elegibles, y este portal de solicitud digital proporciona una nueva forma conveniente y segura de solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo".

Para poder utilizar el portal de solicitud digital, los solicitantes deben estar inscritos como votantes de Rhode Island y tener una licencia de conducir o una identificación estatal expedida por el estado de Rhode Island. Se puede acceder al Sistema de Solicitud Digital para una Papeleta de Votación por Correo en inglés y español en vota.ri.gov.

Las solicitudes digitales para las papeletas de votación por correo fueron autorizadas a través de la ley "Let RI Vote Act" (Permita que RI Vote), que fue patrocinada por Katherine Kazarian, Jefa del Partido Mayoritario de la Cámara de Representantes, y Dawn Euer, Presidenta del Comité Judicial del Senado, la cual fue promulgada como ley en junio del 2022.

"Este es un anuncio emocionante que mejora la accesibilidad para los votantes al expandir las formas en las que los habitantes de Rhode Island pueden solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo," dijo la Jefa del Partido Mayoritario de la Cámara de Representantes, Katherine Kazarian. "Estoy orgullosa de haber patrocinado la ley 'Let RI Vote', y animo a los votantes de Rhode Island a aprovechar de este proceso de solicitud modernizado".

"Aumentar la accesibilidad de nuestras elecciones fortalece nuestra democracia" dijo la Presidenta del Comité Judicial del Senado, Dawn Euer. "Estoy orgullosa de ver la implementación de esta importante pieza de la ley 'Let RI Vote'. Una forma fácil y segura de solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo está ahora disponible en línea para los habitantes de Rhode Island. Le doy las gracias al Secretario Amore y a su equipo por implementar esta parte integral de la ley".

El proceso para completar y devolver una papeleta de votación por correo es igual, ya sea si la papeleta fue solicitada a través del portal de solicitud digital, así como si fue solicitada mediante un formulario en papel.

Las solicitudes en papel siguen estando disponibles en línea en vota.ri.gov y en persona en las juntas locales de elecciones y en los ayuntamientos.

La fecha límite para solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo para las elecciones primarias especiales del 5 de septiembre es el 15 de agosto del 2023.

Para obtener más información sobre las elecciones en Rhode Island, inscribirse para votar o verificar el estado de su registro de votante, visite vota.ri.gov.

###