WABBI NAMED IN 2023 GARTNER® HYPE CYCLE FOR APPLICATION SECURITY REPORT AS AN ASPM SAMPLE VENDOR
Wabbi recognized as a sample vendor for Application Security Posture Management, a 2023 Gartner® Application Security transformational technology.
ASPM represents the next generation of Application Security innovation and we're thrilled to be recognized as a sample vendor in helping organizations achieve fully integrated security into the SDLC”BOSTON, MA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wabbi, the leading Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) in the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Application Security.
— Brittany Greenfield
"We are delighted to be included in the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Application Security," said Wabbi Founder & CEO, Brittany Greenfield.” As a transformational technology, ASPM represents the next generation of Application Security innovation and we're thrilled to be recognized as a sample vendor for helping organizations achieve fully integrated security into the SDLC."
ASPM is a comprehensive application security solution that provides organizations with automated risk-based assessments and continuous monitoring of their applications. Wabbi's ASPM platform provides organizations with visibility into the security posture of their applications, helping them to identify, prioritize and remediate security gaps. ASPM represents the evolution of Application Security Orchestration & Correlation (ASOC), and has replaced it on this year's Gartner® Hype Cycle for Application Security
Gartner®'s 2023 Hype Cycle for Application Security evaluates the maturity, adoption, and social implications of new and emerging Application Security technologies. The report helps organizations understand the security technologies impacting their applications, and identifies those which are in the early stages of commercial deployment.
"We are proud to have been included in Gartner®'s Hype Cycle for Application Security report. We believe it's a testament to our leadership in the space as organizations shift to empowering development teams to own the day-to-day requirements of Application Security to deliver more secure code at scale, without sacrificing accountability," said Greenfield.
Wabbi is committed to helping organizations of all sizes build more secure applications without sacrificing velocity or agility by simplifying the deployment of application as an integrated part of the software development lifecycle – no matter how complex their requirements. To learn more about Wabbi and its ASPM platform, please visit www.wabbisoft.com.
Gartner® disclaimer
Gartner® does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner® research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner® disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Wabbi
Wabbi is the industry’s leading Application Security Posture Management Platform. A 2021 RSA Innovation Sandbox Finalist, Wabbi’s Continuous Security solution orchestrates and correlates all components of an application security program to bridge the gap between security and development to meet the ever-escalating demands of deploying application security in the SDLC.
From policy deployment, vulnerability management, and secure release management, Wabbi’s Continuous Security platform allows organizations to confidently ship code that meets their application-specific security standards, without sacrificing agility or velocity. By orchestrating each enterprise’s unique application security program, security teams capture centralized, automated governance, while development teams are empowered to manage security as part of their day-to-day workflows, unifying processes between Development, Security & Operations teams.
With Wabbi, companies keep code shipping – securely. Learn More at https://www.wabbisoft.com
